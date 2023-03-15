MAR 15, 2023

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt tied the knot with the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor on 14th April 2022
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Marriage Date
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt once revealed that after her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, she gets a ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ feeling in the Kapoor’s family
Hum Saath Saath Hain Feeling
“Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute”
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Kapoor Family
Within two months of marriage, Alia and Ranbir announced their pregnancy news on June 27, 2022
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pregnancy News
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Godh Bharai
Alia Bhatt looks beautiful at her Godh Bharai ceremony
Pregnant Alia Bhatt attended Brahmastra promotions with hubby Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Brahmastra Promotions
“Ranbir is my best friend, so after marriage, nothing has changed between us. He is the same person. Jitni taareef karun kam hi hai. As a husband and as a life partner, it's a complete set of adjectives that I can use for him. He always supports me. Mujhe bahut hansaate hain. All of my concerns have vanished after getting married to him”
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
‘Ranbir Is My Best Friend’
Alia Bhatt posted her baby bump photos on her Instagram
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Baby Bump Photo Shoots
Here is a cute Alia Bhatt posing with her baby bump
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Some More
Alia Bhatt was honoured with the Time100 Impact Award at the National Gallery Singapore
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Time100 Impact Awards
Alia and Ranbir’s daughter Raha Kapoor was born on 6th November 2022
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Birth Of Raha Kapoor
After giving birth to Raha, Alia did not stop herself from hitting the gym
Video Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Hit The Gym
Alia Bhatt lifted the trophy for 'Best Actress' for portraying the iconic character Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'