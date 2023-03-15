Heading 3

MAR 15, 2023

Alia Bhatt's life post marriage

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt tied the knot with the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor on 14th April 2022

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Marriage Date 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt once revealed that after her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, she gets a ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ feeling in the Kapoor’s family 

Hum Saath Saath Hain Feeling

“Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute” 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Kapoor Family

Within two months of marriage, Alia and Ranbir announced their pregnancy news on June 27, 2022

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Pregnancy News

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Godh Bharai 

Alia Bhatt looks beautiful at her Godh Bharai ceremony 

Pregnant Alia Bhatt attended Brahmastra promotions with hubby Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Brahmastra Promotions

“Ranbir is my best friend, so after marriage, nothing has changed between us. He is the same person. Jitni taareef karun kam hi hai. As a husband and as a life partner, it's a complete set of adjectives that I can use for him. He always supports me. Mujhe bahut hansaate hain. All of my concerns have vanished after getting married to him”

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

‘Ranbir Is My Best Friend’

Alia Bhatt posted her baby bump photos on her Instagram 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Baby Bump Photo Shoots

Here is a cute Alia Bhatt posing with her baby bump 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Some More

Alia Bhatt was honoured with the Time100 Impact Award at the National Gallery Singapore 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Time100 Impact Awards 

Alia and Ranbir’s daughter Raha Kapoor was born on 6th November 2022

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Birth Of Raha Kapoor 

After giving birth to Raha, Alia did not stop herself from hitting the gym

Video Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Hit The Gym

Alia Bhatt lifted the trophy for 'Best Actress' for portraying the iconic character Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Dadasaheb Phalke Award 

