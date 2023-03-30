Heading 3

Arjun Gupta

Entertainment

MAR 30, 2023

Alia Bhatt's London dump

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt has been on vacation in London with her husband and close friends. She even spent her 30th birthday there

Alia Bhatt

She took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures to give her fans a sneak peek into her London vacay

Sneak peek

Alia Bhatt posted a picture of her in front of her birthday cake

Birthday cake!

As mentioned earlier, she spent her vacation with her husband. Here is a smiling picture of them together

One with Ranbir

Exuding sunshine

Alia Bhatt poses with her friend Tanya Saha Gupta

Take a look at this goofy picture of Alia with mother Soni Razdan

One with mom

Alia Bhatt in a group photo with Ranbir, Soni, Tanya, and her other close friends

Group photo

Alia pictured with Ranbir walking on the streets of London

Romantic

The actress flaunts her dimple in a white sweater jacket

Adorable

She is seen walking alongside a river with her coffee in an all-black outfit

Vacay goals

