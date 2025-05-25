Heading 3
Rashi Desai
Lifestyle
MAY 24, 2025
Alia Bhatt’s Luxe Jewelry Looks
Alia Bhatt donned the golden hoops to go with her boss lady look. The actress also put up rings to match her outfit and earrings.
Gold Small Hoops
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt is all about royalty. The actress served gorgeousness with the long and dangling rhinestone earrings. The mom of one paired the jewelry with her black and golden saree.
Rhinestone Earrings
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Darlings star served as the beauty of the 90s actress in an elegant pearl choker. Though simple, the jewelry spoke volumes with a little green emerald in the center.
Pearl Choker
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
One can never go wrong with hoops. That is what Alia Bhatt believes. The actress donned her silver hoops with an interesting black, blue, and white outfit.
Silver Hoops
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt showed up donning jewelry in all its royalness. The actress styled her maharani choker, chand balis, and maang tika with her century-old pink pallu. She is serving queen vibes.
Jewelry Extravaganza
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
When in doubt, put on the longest pair of earrings and step out. Alia Bhatt opted for long, stone-studded earrings to go with her black Indian outfit.
Stone Studded Earrings
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt looks mesmerizing in a simple yet pretty pair of earrings. The RRR actress wore little hearts with her corset dress and a scarf.
Little Hearts
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt stocks on thin, simple neck chains with visible pendants to go with her bralette and pants. The complete look screams girl boss vibes.
Dainty Neck Chains
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala look is one of the iconic ensembles of all time. The actress dolled up in jewelry, right from the maang tika to heavily stoned earrings and a lot of rings.
Dolled Up in Jewelry
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The actress looked timeless in a multi-chained pearl choker. Alia Bhatt has been a fan of pearls, but this look will surely go down in the books. She paired her black saree and neckpiece with similarly designed top earrings.
Multi-Chained Choker
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.