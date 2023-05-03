Heading 3

Hitarthi shah

Entertainment

MAY 03, 2023

Alia Bhatt's must-watch movies

Image : Bhansali Production’s Instagram

A story of a woman from being a prostitute to a politician and becoming an inspiration for several other women directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Image : Red chillies entertainment’s Instagram

When love marriage turns into an abusive relationship, she decides to take  revenge. A beautiful story worth-watching

Darlings

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The film focuses on coping up with depression and normalizing taking therapy

Dear  Zindagi

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

An undercover raw agent who gets married and shifts to Pakistan is one of the most brilliant works of her career directed by Meghna Gulzar

Raazi

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Why should a girl always sacrifice her dream? Get your answer by watching this fabulous film

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

A mass entertainer with action , drama , romance , suspense and stunning VFX

Brahmastra

Image : wearewsf’s Instagram

A young woman finds herself kidnapped and held for ransom just before her wedding. As the first few days passed, she begins to bond with her captors

Highway

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Inspired from the story of street rapper Divine, an astounding film with great music and story of rags-to-riches

Gully Boy

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

A story based on drug abuse in Punjab and people struggling to keep up with what is going on in their own lives

Udta Punjab

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The concept of a perfect family is not always true and shown in the film.  A love story between two brothers for a girl is beautifully portrayed

Kapoor and sons

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here