MAY 03, 2023
Alia Bhatt's must-watch movies
Image : Bhansali Production’s Instagram
A story of a woman from being a prostitute to a politician and becoming an inspiration for several other women directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Image : Red chillies entertainment’s Instagram
When love marriage turns into an abusive relationship, she decides to take revenge. A beautiful story worth-watching
Darlings
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The film focuses on coping up with depression and normalizing taking therapy
Dear Zindagi
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
An undercover raw agent who gets married and shifts to Pakistan is one of the most brilliant works of her career directed by Meghna Gulzar
Raazi
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Why should a girl always sacrifice her dream? Get your answer by watching this fabulous film
Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
A mass entertainer with action , drama , romance , suspense and stunning VFX
Brahmastra
Image : wearewsf’s Instagram
A young woman finds herself kidnapped and held for ransom just before her wedding. As the first few days passed, she begins to bond with her captors
Highway
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Inspired from the story of street rapper Divine, an astounding film with great music and story of rags-to-riches
Gully Boy
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
A story based on drug abuse in Punjab and people struggling to keep up with what is going on in their own lives
Udta Punjab
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The concept of a perfect family is not always true and shown in the film. A love story between two brothers for a girl is beautifully portrayed
Kapoor and sons
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.