Alia Bhatt is one of the Top actresses in bollywood. The Rani of 100 crores club has completed 11 years in the film industry
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia Bhatt debuted in bollywood with Karan Johar's Student of the Year along with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra
Debut
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
In a span of 11 years in Hindi cinema, the actress starred in 18 movies in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt turns the go-to actor for Karan Johar's Dharma Production as she worked in 11 Dharma Production movies in her career
Total Movies
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Here are the details about 7 Non-Dharma movies in which Alia played the lead female part. RRR is not included in the list as it was a cameo appearance
Non-Dharma Movies
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia Bhatt starred in Imtiaz Ali's Highway along with Randeep Hooda. The actress proved her acting skills with her fine performance in this film
Highway
Image: IMDb
Alia Bhatt played a bihari drug addict hockey player in Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab. It was successful venture amid many controversies
Udta Punjab
Image: IMDb
The B'Town diva has worked with Ranveer Singh for the first time in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The film turns out Superhit at the box office
Gully Boy
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia Bhatt collaborated with her father Mahesh Bhatt in the sequel of superhit 1991 released film, Sadak. Starring alongside Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, the film didn't receive good reviews from the audience
Sadak 2
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Marking her first collaboration with maverick director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt played the character of a sex worker 'Gangubai' in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She won National award for her performance in the film
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
The direct-to-digital film, Darlings marked the beginning of Alia Bhatt's pappearanchouse. The actress co-produced the film along with Red Chillies
Darlings
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia Bhatt marked her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. The Netflix released film stars Alia as the villain opposite Gal Gadot in the action genre