Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Lifestyle

AUGUST 07, 2023

Alia Bhatt’s prep for Tum Kya Mile

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The talented actress made her acting debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 

The Beginning

Bhatt rose to fame with her roles in movies like Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gangubai Kathawadi, and many more

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

 Appreciation

Currently, she is seen on the big screens as Rani in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Work

The movie is receiving immense appreciation from fans. It has revived the old spark of Bollywood

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Love 

Collection

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The film is a box office bomb and the leads are appreciated for their hard efforts and sizzling chemistry

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Tum Kya Mile

This song has become very popular. But Alia had to do some special preparation for her impeccable performance

The RRR actress was nervous about a romantic mountain song as she had very little experience provided by her debut movie

Experience

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The Brahmastra heroine took training from the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan for Tum Kya Mile. She practiced with him for numerous hours

Classes

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Ranveer Singh


This song was challenging for Ranveer as he hardly had any experience with lip-syncing the song and creating a romantic bubble

Image: Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Image: Vaibhavi Merchant’s Instagram 

The choreographer had to conduct multiple rehearsals with Ranveer Singh for the desired outcome of Tum Kya Mile

Vaibhavi Merchant

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here