AUGUST 07, 2023
Alia Bhatt’s prep for Tum Kya Mile
The talented actress made her acting debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year
The Beginning
Bhatt rose to fame with her roles in movies like Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gangubai Kathawadi, and many more
Appreciation
Currently, she is seen on the big screens as Rani in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Work
The movie is receiving immense appreciation from fans. It has revived the old spark of Bollywood
Love
Collection
The film is a box office bomb and the leads are appreciated for their hard efforts and sizzling chemistry
Tum Kya Mile
This song has become very popular. But Alia had to do some special preparation for her impeccable performance
The RRR actress was nervous about a romantic mountain song as she had very little experience provided by her debut movie
Experience
The Brahmastra heroine took training from the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan for Tum Kya Mile. She practiced with him for numerous hours
Classes
Ranveer Singh
This song was challenging for Ranveer as he hardly had any experience with lip-syncing the song and creating a romantic bubble
The choreographer had to conduct multiple rehearsals with Ranveer Singh for the desired outcome of Tum Kya Mile
Vaibhavi Merchant
