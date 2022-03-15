Entertainment

Alia Bhatt's quotes about Ranbir

Biggest crush

Alia once stated that Ranbir Kapoor was her all-time crush, even before they started dating

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt appeared on Koffee With Karan with Deepika Padukone, who formerly dated Ranbir Kapoor. Alia referred to Ranbir as a chiller boyfriend during a rapid fire round

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Chiller Boyfriend

When questioned about her similarities with Ranbir, she said that he also has a thing with the number eight

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Similarities

She once stated that her co-star is quite understanding. Alia went on to say that he is a fantastic performer and an even better human being to work with

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

On sharing screen space

In an interview with a national daily, Alia said that she has always admired Ranbir’s work. She said, “His eyes are so honest that you cannot give a dishonest performance when you are working with him.”

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

His eyes are honest

Alia stated in an interview with a magazine that Ranbir Kapoor is not difficult. He's a true gem. She described him as a simple person

Not a difficult person

Video: Alia Bhatt Instagram

In an Instagram "true or false" session, Alia Bhatt blushed when she replied that she loves "8", referring to her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. For the unversed, the actor's football jersey number is 8

Alia loves number 8

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia expressed her feelings of overwhelm during the Brahmastra poster unveiling event. Then Ranbir asked Alia, "Why are you being so emotional?" Alia responded in the sweetest way possible. "Because you're on the poster baby"

Expressed her love

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

