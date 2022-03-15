Alia once stated that Ranbir Kapoor was her all-time crush, even before they started dating
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt appeared on Koffee With Karan with Deepika Padukone, who formerly dated Ranbir Kapoor. Alia referred to Ranbir as a chiller boyfriend during a rapid fire round
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Chiller Boyfriend
When questioned about her similarities with Ranbir, she said that he also has a thing with the number eight
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Similarities
She once stated that her co-star is quite understanding. Alia went on to say that he is a fantastic performer and an even better human being to work with
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
On sharing screen space
In an interview with a national daily, Alia said that she has always admired Ranbir’s work. She said, “His eyes are so honest that you cannot give a dishonest performance when you are working with him.”
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
His eyes are honest
Alia stated in an interview with a magazine that Ranbir Kapoor is not difficult. He's a true gem. She described him as a simple person
Not a difficult person
Video: Alia Bhatt Instagram
In an Instagram "true or false" session, Alia Bhatt blushed when she replied that she loves "8", referring to her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. For the unversed, the actor's football jersey number is 8
Alia loves number 8
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia expressed her feelings of overwhelm during the Brahmastra poster unveiling event. Then Ranbir asked Alia, "Why are you being so emotional?" Alia responded in the sweetest way possible. "Because you're on the poster baby"
Expressed her love
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
