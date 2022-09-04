Heading 3

Alia Bhatt's
style evolution

Anjali Sinha

SEPT 5, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

This picture was taken during the initial days of her career and Alia can be seen wearing an orange ensemble

Hello poser

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She looked stunning in a black dress with a beautiful hairdo

Beauty in black

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia has never shied from experimenting and here, she tried colour blocking as she donned a pink shirt with yellow trousers

Colour pop

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

We love this sleeveless sequin gown with a sleek low ponytail look

The diva

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looked pretty in a white ethnic outfit and we love her earrings as well

Ethnic done right

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Trendsetter

Alia set a trend with this quirky and unusual co-ord set

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The star looked stunning in this gown that she wore for an award function

All hail the queen

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

From the saree to earrings and the hairdo with roses, we love everything about this look

Pristine in white

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She kept her bridal look minimal and set a new trend. Also, she ditched a lehenga and wore a saree on her D-day

Pretty bride

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Now, Alia is acing the maternity looks every day

Maternity fashion

