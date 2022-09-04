Heading 3
Alia Bhatt's
style evolution
Anjali Sinha
SEPT 5, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
This picture was taken during the initial days of her career and Alia can be seen wearing an orange ensemble
Hello poser
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She looked stunning in a black dress with a beautiful hairdo
Beauty in black
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia has never shied from experimenting and here, she tried colour blocking as she donned a pink shirt with yellow trousers
Colour pop
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
We love this sleeveless sequin gown with a sleek low ponytail look
The diva
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looked pretty in a white ethnic outfit and we love her earrings as well
Ethnic done right
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Trendsetter
Alia set a trend with this quirky and unusual co-ord set
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The star looked stunning in this gown that she wore for an award function
All hail the queen
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
From the saree to earrings and the hairdo with roses, we love everything about this look
Pristine in white
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She kept her bridal look minimal and set a new trend. Also, she ditched a lehenga and wore a saree on her D-day
Pretty bride
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Now, Alia is acing the maternity looks every day
Maternity fashion
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ananya Panday’s off-duty style