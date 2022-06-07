Heading 3
Alia Bhatt's tracksuit collection
For her airport outing, the actress donned a cropped sweatshirt and matching cargo pants in black
All black look
Patterned with colourful stars, Alia Bhatt's jumper and track set is a great pick for anyone looking for a comfy yet stylish outfit
Starry affair
Alia Bhatt's another all-black look had the fashion police stunned. This time, she opted for a black velvet sweatshirt, paired with matching joggers
All black again
Alia wore navy blue striped separates as she stepped out to catch her flight. She proved that 'less is more' is the key
Stripes on stripes
The actress wore a floral printed shirt and trouser set, which scored high both on comfort and style
Florals for the win
Alia Bhatt worked her millennial lilac tracksuit like a pro. If you're planning for inspiration, this statement-making outfit should be added to your shopping list
Lilac love
Alia Bhatt's pink colour-blocked tracksuit deserved a spot in our list. The actress wore a twinset which included a hoodie and relaxed joggers
Colour-blocked
The actress wore a head-to-toe white sweatshirt with matching pants for the bottom, Bhatt couldn't have looked more comfortable and cute
Head-to-toe in white
If black is your favorite colour, Alia Bhatt's black tracksuit airport look is a must-have! She also flashes her million-dollar smile in it
Black seems to be Alia’s fav
Ace athleisure like Alia Bhatt! She walked in a tracksuit which was in shades of black and the white detailing added more style to her look
Airport diaries
