Alia Bhatt's tracksuit collection

Shefali Fernandes

JUNE 07, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

For her airport outing, the actress donned a cropped sweatshirt and matching cargo pants in black

All black look

Image: Pinkvilla

Patterned with colourful stars, Alia Bhatt's jumper and track set is a great pick for anyone looking for a comfy yet stylish outfit

Starry affair

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt's another all-black look had the fashion police stunned. This time, she opted for a black velvet sweatshirt, paired with matching joggers

All black again

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia wore navy blue striped separates as she stepped out to catch her flight. She proved that 'less is more' is the key

Stripes on stripes

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress wore a floral printed shirt and trouser set, which scored high both on comfort and style

Florals for the win

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt worked her millennial lilac tracksuit like a pro. If you're planning for inspiration, this statement-making outfit should be added to your shopping list

Lilac love

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt's pink colour-blocked tracksuit deserved a spot in our list. The actress wore a twinset which included a hoodie and relaxed joggers

Colour-blocked

The actress wore a head-to-toe white sweatshirt with matching pants for the bottom, Bhatt couldn't have looked more comfortable and cute

Head-to-toe in white

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Pinkvilla

If black is your favorite colour, Alia Bhatt's black tracksuit airport look is a must-have! She also flashes her million-dollar smile in it

Black seems to be Alia’s fav

Image: Pinkvilla

Ace athleisure like Alia Bhatt! She walked in a tracksuit which was in shades of black and the white detailing added more style to her look

Airport diaries

