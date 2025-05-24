Heading 3
Rashi Desai
Lifestyle
MAY 24, 2025
Alia Bhatt’s Ultimate Party Hair Guide
The Student of the Year actress chose to throw her hair back in a sleek bun. The hairstyle goes perfectly with her festive look. It is one of the easiest to recreate.
Sleek Bun
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt tied her hair in a bun accompanied with side rolls. The style looks gorgeous along with the glamorous pink saree that she has donned.
Side Rolls
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The actress looked gorgeous in a half pony with a little red bow. Alia Bhatt opted for the particular hair style to go with her beautiful red dress.
Half pony
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt can rock any kind of hairstyle, and waves in particular. The actress kept her hair open and styled it to give a wavy texture. It goes perfectly with her white saree.
Open Waves
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt stunned in a short, wavy bob hairstyle. The look is perfect to don on an outing with friends or on dates. The kind of styling goes well with casuals as well as party dresses.
Short Bob Waves
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
A little wet-textured hair can always look classy and fresh. Alia Bhatt donned the kind of hairstyle to go with her metal plate and a long black skirt. Surreal.
Wet-Gel Textured Hair
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt pinned her hair on the side in rolls while keeping the rest of the bunch open. The actress rocked the look, as she styled her hair in such a way to go with her saree. The open hair was given a wavy texture, which looked stunning.
Open Side Rolls
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in straight styled hair. The actress kept her hair open with a center parting, to go with her sizzling red dress.
Straight Open Hair
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The actress tied her hair in a ponytail while knotting it at the top and keeping the ruffles at the bottom open. Alia styled her hair in a particular way to go with her all-black saree.
Knoted Ponytail
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala hairstyle is one of the bests from the lot. The actress tied the sides of her hair behind and decorated it with a jeweled bow.
The Princess Look
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.