Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 03, 2024

Alia Bhatt’s YRF Spy movie gets director

The Bollywood diva is presently basking on the success of winning the Best Actress award at Filmfare 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

She is all set to have an action-packed 2024 with Jigra and a Spy-actioned

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Action Packed Year

Pinkvilla has earlier reported that Alia Bhatt will enter the YRF Spy Universe. And now, we have learned another exciting update about the same

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Reports

As per latest reports, YRF has locked Shiv Rawail to direct this high-octane action movie

Locked Director

Image: Shiv Rawail’s Instagram

He is known for directing YRF's mini-series, The Railway Men, which marked the debut of the production house into OTT space 

Shiv Rawail

Image: Shiv Rawail’s Instagram

It’s an ambitious film for all the stakeholders, and the makers will be leaving no stone unturned to make it a big theatrical attraction for the audience

Ambitious Film

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The makers onboarded Sharvari Wagh, playing an essential character in the film beside Alia Bhatt 

Another Lead

Image: Sharvari Wagh’s Instagram

The untitled action movie is the first female Spy movie of YRF's ambitious universe 

First Female Spy Movie

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The makers are planning to take the film on floors in the 2nd half of 2024 

Shooting

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

As of now, there is no official announcement about the project. Although it is expected to be released in 2025 

Release Date

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here