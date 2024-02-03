Heading 3
FEBRUARY 03, 2024
Alia Bhatt’s YRF Spy movie gets director
The Bollywood diva is presently basking on the success of winning the Best Actress award at Filmfare
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
She is all set to have an action-packed 2024 with Jigra and a Spy-actioned
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Action Packed Year
Pinkvilla has earlier reported that Alia Bhatt will enter the YRF Spy Universe. And now, we have learned another exciting update about the same
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Reports
As per latest reports, YRF has locked Shiv Rawail to direct this high-octane action movie
Locked Director
Image: Shiv Rawail’s Instagram
He is known for directing YRF's mini-series, The Railway Men, which marked the debut of the production house into OTT space
Shiv Rawail
Image: Shiv Rawail’s Instagram
It’s an ambitious film for all the stakeholders, and the makers will be leaving no stone unturned to make it a big theatrical attraction for the audience
Ambitious Film
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The makers onboarded Sharvari Wagh, playing an essential character in the film beside Alia Bhatt
Another Lead
Image: Sharvari Wagh’s Instagram
The untitled action movie is the first female Spy movie of YRF's ambitious universe
First Female Spy Movie
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The makers are planning to take the film on floors in the 2nd half of 2024
Shooting
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
As of now, there is no official announcement about the project. Although it is expected to be released in 2025
Release Date
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
