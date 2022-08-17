Heading 3
Alia to Bipasha: Stars flaunt baby bump
Shefali Fernandes
AUGUST 17, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Bipasha Basu Instagram
On August 16, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced their pregnancy with love-filled pictures where she showed off her baby bump
Bipasha Basu
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt is expecting her first baby with Ranbir Kapoor. The mommy-to-be wore a stunning brown wrap dress that showed her baby bump
Alia Bhatt
Photo: Pinkvilla
Kareena who welcomed her second son, Jehangir, with Saif Ali Khan in January, donned a grey turtleneck dress and showed off her baby bump
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Photo: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja announced pregnancy in March. She looked no less than a diva in the all-black look as she flaunted her baby bump
Sonam Kapoor
Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka-Virat are parents to Vamika. During her pregnancy days, she shared pic of cradling her baby bump standing by the shores of a beach
Anushka Sharma
Photo: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia Mirza
Dia made her pregnancy announcement as she shared a photo from Maldives & is seen cradling her bump against the backdrop of gorgeous sunset
Photo: Genelia Deshmukh Twitter
Genelia and Riteish are parents to two beautiful kids: Riaan and Rahyl. In 2016, the actress shared a stunning monochrome maternity photoshoot picture
Genelia Deshmukh
Photo: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Neha-Angad announced the second pregnancy with a photoshoot alongside their daughter, Mehr. She is seen in black dress, cradling her bump
Neha Dhupia
Photo: Kalki Koechlin Instagram
Kalki slipped into a pink bikini and posed for a photo shoot as she relaxed at the poolside and flaunted her baby bump
Kalki Koechlin
Photo: Lisa Haydon Instagram
Lisa gave birth to her first child with Dino Lalvani & the couple named the boy Zack. She shared photo of her pregnant self in black bikini
Lisa Haydon
