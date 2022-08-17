Heading 3

Alia to Bipasha: Stars flaunt baby bump

Shefali Fernandes

AUGUST 17, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Bipasha Basu Instagram

On August 16, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced their pregnancy with love-filled pictures where she showed off her baby bump

Bipasha Basu

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt is expecting her first baby with Ranbir Kapoor. The mommy-to-be wore a stunning brown wrap dress that showed her baby bump

 Alia Bhatt

Photo: Pinkvilla

Kareena who welcomed her second son, Jehangir, with Saif Ali Khan in January, donned a grey turtleneck dress and showed off her baby bump

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photo: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja announced pregnancy in March. She looked no less than a diva in the all-black look as she flaunted her baby bump

Sonam Kapoor

Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka-Virat are parents to Vamika. During her pregnancy days, she shared pic of cradling her baby bump standing by the shores of a beach

Anushka Sharma

Photo: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia Mirza

Dia made her pregnancy announcement as she shared a photo from Maldives & is seen cradling her bump against the backdrop of gorgeous sunset

Photo: Genelia Deshmukh Twitter

Genelia and Riteish are parents to two beautiful kids: Riaan and Rahyl. In 2016, the actress shared a stunning monochrome maternity photoshoot picture

Genelia Deshmukh

Photo: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Neha-Angad announced the second pregnancy with a photoshoot alongside their daughter, Mehr. She is seen in black dress, cradling her bump

Neha Dhupia

Photo: Kalki Koechlin Instagram

Kalki slipped into a pink bikini and posed for a photo shoot as she relaxed at the poolside and flaunted her baby bump

Kalki Koechlin

Photo: Lisa Haydon Instagram

Lisa gave birth to her first child with Dino Lalvani & the couple named the boy Zack. She shared photo of her pregnant self in black bikini

Lisa Haydon 

