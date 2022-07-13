Heading 3
Alia to Hrithik: Stars & their nicknames
Sampriti Dutta
JULY 13, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Credits:Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt was chubby during her teenage years. Thus, her friends and family lovingly used to called her Aloo.
Alia Bhatt
Credits:Akshay Kumar Instagram
As we all know, Akshay Kumar’s original name is Rajiv Bhatia. Thus, it is only natural that his nickname is Raju.
Akshay Kumar
Credits:Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid’s close friends and family call him Sasha fondly. That’s a smart nickname!
Shahid Kapoor
Credits:Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Our Hollywood queen, Priyanka Chopra’s nickname is just sweet like her - Her loved ones call her Mithu. On the other hand,, she is also referred to as PeeCee or Piggy Chops.
Priyanka Chopra
Credits:Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Ash has quite a goofy and adorable nickname. It is Gullu! Super cute just like her.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Credits:Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan is the son of famous director David Dhawan. Reportedly, David’s nickname for Varun is Pappu.
Varun Dhawan
Credits:Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik’s grandmother fondly called her Duggu and eventually, all his loved ones adopted that nickname.
Hrithik Roshan
Credits:Karisma Kapoor Instagram
This one is easy! Karisma’s nickname is widely known. It is Lolo! Kareena had once revealed that Lolo meant loli (sweet roti) in Sindhi.
Karisma Kapoor
Once in an interview, SRK revealed that his nickname during his high school days was ‘Mail Gaadi’ because he ran too fast.
Shah Rukh Khan
Credits:Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Just a few days back, we got to know about a super ‘delicious’ nickname that Deepika has for Ranveer. It is ‘cookie’!
Ranveer Singh
Credits:Ranveer Singh Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: SRK to Kajol Stars with expensive homes