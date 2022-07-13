Heading 3

Alia to Hrithik: Stars & their nicknames

Alia Bhatt was chubby during her teenage years. Thus, her friends and family lovingly used to called her Aloo.

As we all know, Akshay Kumar’s original name is Rajiv Bhatia. Thus, it is only natural that his nickname is Raju.

Shahid’s close friends and family call him Sasha fondly. That’s a smart nickname!

Our Hollywood queen, Priyanka Chopra’s nickname is just sweet like her - Her loved ones call her Mithu. On the other hand,, she is also referred to as PeeCee or Piggy Chops.

Ash has quite a goofy and adorable nickname. It is Gullu! Super cute just like her.

Varun Dhawan is the son of famous director David Dhawan. Reportedly, David’s nickname for Varun is Pappu.

Hrithik’s grandmother fondly called her Duggu and eventually, all his loved ones adopted that nickname.

This one is easy! Karisma’s nickname is widely known. It is Lolo! Kareena had once revealed that Lolo meant loli (sweet roti) in Sindhi.

Once in an interview, SRK revealed that his nickname during his high school days was ‘Mail Gaadi’ because he ran too fast.

Shah Rukh Khan

Just a few days back, we got to know about a super ‘delicious’ nickname that Deepika has for Ranveer. It is ‘cookie’!

Ranveer Singh

