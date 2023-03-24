Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

Entertainment 

MAR 24, 2023

Alia-Kareena's #NoFilter Selfies 

Good looks, good looks and good looks never felt so iconic ever before

Image Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

No filter is needed for Alia’s sunkissed glow

Alia Bhatt

Different moods of Sharvari being unapologetically herself because self love is best love

Image Source: Sharvari Instagram

Sharvari

Deepika’s post workout glow shines brighter than a star

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone 

Image Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

Messy hair, don't care. Shraddha Kapoor proves a little bit of sunshine goes a long way 


No filter, no fuss, just Ananya Panday and her flower tiara against the world

Image Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday

Anushka’s workout selfie proves that sweaty selfies are the best selfies

Image Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma

All glammed up for a sunkissed selfie that screams ‘I woke up like this’

Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Katrina Kaif lets the sun do the talking in this no filter selfie

Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Sara Ali Khan strikes a pose with Varun Dhawan as they enjoy their time at a beach

Image Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

