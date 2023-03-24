MAR 24, 2023
Alia-Kareena's #NoFilter Selfies
Good looks, good looks and good looks never felt so iconic ever before
Image Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
No filter is needed for Alia’s sunkissed glow
Alia Bhatt
Different moods of Sharvari being unapologetically herself because self love is best love
Image Source: Sharvari Instagram
Sharvari
Deepika’s post workout glow shines brighter than a star
Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Image Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
Messy hair, don't care. Shraddha Kapoor proves a little bit of sunshine goes a long way
No filter, no fuss, just Ananya Panday and her flower tiara against the world
Image Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
Anushka’s workout selfie proves that sweaty selfies are the best selfies
Image Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
All glammed up for a sunkissed selfie that screams ‘I woke up like this’
Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Katrina Kaif lets the sun do the talking in this no filter selfie
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Sara Ali Khan strikes a pose with Varun Dhawan as they enjoy their time at a beach
Image Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.