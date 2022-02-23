Entertainment

P R Gayathri

FEB 23 2022

Alia to Katrina: Celeb’s fees per film

In today’s time, the two ladies leading from the front as far as acting fees are concerned are Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt

Image: Pinkvilla

Highest Paid Actresses

While Deepika Padukone gained Rs 12 crore to be a part of both Pathan and Gehraiyaan which was then hiked to Rs 15 crore after the producers opted for an OTT release

Image: Getty Images

Deepika Padukone 

As per reports, Alia fetched Rs 15 crore for Darlings. However, the actress decided to cut short her fees to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic, Gangubai Kathiawadi as also the Karan Johar directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

With her years of experience and expertise in the industry, there is no surprise that Katrina fetched about Rs 12 crore for Jee Le Zara

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Whereas the Global icon has got in the range of Rs 10 crore for Jee Le Zara. Reports state that she had signed Sky Is Pink for Rs 8 crore

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

Anushka, who started her career in 2008,  on the other hand, fetched Rs 8 crore for her soon to release Netflix original

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Most of the actresses in Bollywood have adopted an upfront fees model and Shraddha Kapoor is no different. The actress charged Rs 7 crore to be a part of Luv Ranjan’s next with Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

Vidya Balan has been a constant at Rs 4 crore for all her films over the last few years. We wonder why!

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Vidya Balan

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are twinning even here at a market value of Rs 2 crore each

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi & Sara

Though just 4 films old, Ananya Panday is in the vicinity of Rs 1.50 crore!

Image:Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday

