P R Gayathri
FEB 23 2022
Alia to Katrina: Celeb’s fees per film
In today’s time, the two ladies leading from the front as far as acting fees are concerned are Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt
Image: Pinkvilla
Highest Paid Actresses
While Deepika Padukone gained Rs 12 crore to be a part of both Pathan and Gehraiyaan which was then hiked to Rs 15 crore after the producers opted for an OTT release
Image: Getty Images
Deepika Padukone
As per reports, Alia fetched Rs 15 crore for Darlings. However, the actress decided to cut short her fees to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic, Gangubai Kathiawadi as also the Karan Johar directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
With her years of experience and expertise in the industry, there is no surprise that Katrina fetched about Rs 12 crore for Jee Le Zara
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Whereas the Global icon has got in the range of Rs 10 crore for Jee Le Zara. Reports state that she had signed Sky Is Pink for Rs 8 crore
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Anushka, who started her career in 2008, on the other hand, fetched Rs 8 crore for her soon to release Netflix original
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Most of the actresses in Bollywood have adopted an upfront fees model and Shraddha Kapoor is no different. The actress charged Rs 7 crore to be a part of Luv Ranjan’s next with Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
Vidya Balan has been a constant at Rs 4 crore for all her films over the last few years. We wonder why!
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Vidya Balan
Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are twinning even here at a market value of Rs 2 crore each
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi & Sara
Though just 4 films old, Ananya Panday is in the vicinity of Rs 1.50 crore!
Image:Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
