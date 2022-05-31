Heading 3

Alia to Katrina: Celebs in brunch looks

Priyakshi

MAY 31, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: The House Of Pixels

This multi-coloured striped dress adorned by Alia is the perfect fit for a brunch date this summer

Alia Bhatt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday dons this pretty yellow dress with a plunging neckline for her beach holiday. Pair this up with a loose white shirt and you have your perfect brunch look

Ananya Panday

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Pastels can be your go-to colour palette this summer and what’s more soothing to the eyes than this light blue frilly dress Janhvi donned for a day look!

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Take cues from Anushka Sharma for a minimal, easy-going brunch look with denims. The actress styled it with a baggy light-pink cropped shirt

Anushka Sharma

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looks adorable in this off-shouldered mini lavender dress with yellow accents. Her minimal makeup elevates the look even further

Katrina Kaif

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

If you want to go desi, choose something flowy and bright, just like Kiara Advani’s yellow chikankari kurta with white palazzo pants!

Kiara Advani

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress totally makes a statement in this printed off-white maxi dress. Minimal jewellery and dewy makeup is the way to go

Disha Patani

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

A black cropped shirt with a knot detailing and a pair of high-waisted dark blue denims: take inspo from Sara for days when you don’t feel like experimenting with colours

Sara Ali Khan

Parineeti looks gorgeous in this white halter-neck maxi dress. Her accessorised the look with a pair of suave sunglasses

Parineeti Chopra

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Image: Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria goes glam in a beige co-ord set featuring a beige tube top and a pair of matching high-waisted trousers

Tara Sutaria

