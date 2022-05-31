Heading 3
Alia to Katrina: Celebs in brunch looks
Priyakshi
MAY 31, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: The House Of Pixels
This multi-coloured striped dress adorned by Alia is the perfect fit for a brunch date this summer
Alia Bhatt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday dons this pretty yellow dress with a plunging neckline for her beach holiday. Pair this up with a loose white shirt and you have your perfect brunch look
Ananya Panday
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Pastels can be your go-to colour palette this summer and what’s more soothing to the eyes than this light blue frilly dress Janhvi donned for a day look!
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Take cues from Anushka Sharma for a minimal, easy-going brunch look with denims. The actress styled it with a baggy light-pink cropped shirt
Anushka Sharma
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looks adorable in this off-shouldered mini lavender dress with yellow accents. Her minimal makeup elevates the look even further
Katrina Kaif
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
If you want to go desi, choose something flowy and bright, just like Kiara Advani’s yellow chikankari kurta with white palazzo pants!
Kiara Advani
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress totally makes a statement in this printed off-white maxi dress. Minimal jewellery and dewy makeup is the way to go
Disha Patani
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
A black cropped shirt with a knot detailing and a pair of high-waisted dark blue denims: take inspo from Sara for days when you don’t feel like experimenting with colours
Sara Ali Khan
Parineeti looks gorgeous in this white halter-neck maxi dress. Her accessorised the look with a pair of suave sunglasses
Parineeti Chopra
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Image: Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria goes glam in a beige co-ord set featuring a beige tube top and a pair of matching high-waisted trousers
Tara Sutaria
