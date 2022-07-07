Heading 3

Alia to Katrina: Huge engagement rings

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia recently shared pics from the shoot of Koffee With Karan 7 wherein she was seen flaunting her massive engagement ring

Alia Bhatt

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone’s engagement ring featured a rectangle solitaire set in platinum. Indeed, that looks expensive!

Deepika Padukone

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Virat Kohli gifted his ladylove Anushka Sharma a perfect diamond ring on their engagement

Anushka Sharma

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who married Saif Ali Khan in October 2012, got a stunning diamond ring on their engagement along with a 5-carat platinum band

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Asin Instagram

Asin probably has one of the biggest engagement rings among the Bollywood celebs as she wears a 20-carat solitaire on her finger

Asin

Image: Pinkvilla

Priyanka Chopra’s engagement ring is a square-cut diamond and is very beautiful

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Anand Ahuja gave a timeless solitaire ring to Sonam Kapoor during their engagement and it looks everything regal

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira wears a huge rock on her finger and she doesn’t miss a chance to flaunt it

Mira Rajput

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami Gautam’s engagement ring is a single stone ring with a band studded reportedly with diamonds

Yami Gautam

Image: Joseph Radhik

Katrina Kaif’s engagement ring reportedly features cushion-cut tanzanite and a double row of round brilliant diamonds

Katrina Kaif

