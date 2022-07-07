Heading 3
Alia to Katrina: Huge engagement rings
JULY 07, 2022
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia recently shared pics from the shoot of Koffee With Karan 7 wherein she was seen flaunting her massive engagement ring
Alia Bhatt
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone’s engagement ring featured a rectangle solitaire set in platinum. Indeed, that looks expensive!
Deepika Padukone
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Virat Kohli gifted his ladylove Anushka Sharma a perfect diamond ring on their engagement
Anushka Sharma
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who married Saif Ali Khan in October 2012, got a stunning diamond ring on their engagement along with a 5-carat platinum band
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Asin Instagram
Asin probably has one of the biggest engagement rings among the Bollywood celebs as she wears a 20-carat solitaire on her finger
Asin
Image: Pinkvilla
Priyanka Chopra’s engagement ring is a square-cut diamond and is very beautiful
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Anand Ahuja gave a timeless solitaire ring to Sonam Kapoor during their engagement and it looks everything regal
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira wears a huge rock on her finger and she doesn’t miss a chance to flaunt it
Mira Rajput
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami Gautam’s engagement ring is a single stone ring with a band studded reportedly with diamonds
Yami Gautam
Image: Joseph Radhik
Katrina Kaif’s engagement ring reportedly features cushion-cut tanzanite and a double row of round brilliant diamonds
Katrina Kaif
