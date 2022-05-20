Entertainment

Alia to Kiara; actors in tie-dye outfits

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The star knows her style game and here she opts for a blue tie-dye t-shirt with denim pants

Katrina Kaif

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress looks fresh as a breeze in this tie-dye sweater. Also, the safety pins further elevate the look

We love tie-dye co-ord sets and Deepika too approves of it as she donned a green outfit

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone

The Pataudi princess looks pretty in this tie-dye sweater and she kept her look basic

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday

These blue tie-dye pants are to die for and we are swooning over her simple yet stylish look

Image: Pinkvilla

She wore a white t-shirt with brown tie-dye pants and we would definitely recreate this one

Anushka Sharma

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She looks absolutely gorgeous in this green tie-dye co-ord set. She finished her look with white heels

Kiara Advani

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma Kapoor

She looks lovely in this green tie-dye t-shirt. She paired it with denim pants and a cap

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She gives major vacay vibes in this indigo tie-dye jumpsuit. She also accessorised her look with metallic jewellery

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress looks cute in these tie-dye pants, which she paired up with a basic crop top

Janhvi Kapoor

