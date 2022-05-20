Entertainment
Anjali Sinha
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 20, 2022
Heading 3
Alia to Kiara; actors in tie-dye outfits
|
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The star knows her style game and here she opts for a blue tie-dye t-shirt with denim pants
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress looks fresh as a breeze in this tie-dye sweater. Also, the safety pins further elevate the look
We love tie-dye co-ord sets and Deepika too approves of it as she donned a green outfit
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
The Pataudi princess looks pretty in this tie-dye sweater and she kept her look basic
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
These blue tie-dye pants are to die for and we are swooning over her simple yet stylish look
Image: Pinkvilla
She wore a white t-shirt with brown tie-dye pants and we would definitely recreate this one
Anushka Sharma
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She looks absolutely gorgeous in this green tie-dye co-ord set. She finished her look with white heels
Kiara Advani
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor
She looks lovely in this green tie-dye t-shirt. She paired it with denim pants and a cap
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She gives major vacay vibes in this indigo tie-dye jumpsuit. She also accessorised her look with metallic jewellery
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress looks cute in these tie-dye pants, which she paired up with a basic crop top
Janhvi Kapoor
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Disha Patani's trendy reels