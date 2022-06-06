Heading 3

Alia, Kiara & others in power dressing

Anjali Sinha

JUNE 07, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

DP looks impressive in a black turtleneck sweater with high-waist checkered shorts

Deepika Padukone

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kat opts for the perfect boss lady avatar in this crimson three-piece suit

Katrina Kaif

Image: Getty images

PeeCee stuns in this bold red pantsuit with belt detailing and we also love her eye makeup

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The star joined the power dressing bandwagon with this black and golden checkered pantsuit with a matching tie

Anushka Sharma

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

The soon-to-be mother is a true fashionista of Bollywood and if she is donning a pantsuit, we’re definitely taking notes

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani

The actress turns on the glam quotient in this purple pantsuit. The dramatic puffed sleeves are catching all the attention of this look

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The millennial fashion icon never fails to impress her fans with her choices and this power dressing look is an example of it

Tara Sutaria

She gives the boss lady vibes in this brown look. A bralette top with a matching blazer and classic pants, what else does one need

Ananya Panday

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya looks like a vision in white in this ensemble

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia steals the show in this off-beat pantsuit. She styled it to balance the look

Alia Bhatt

