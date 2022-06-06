Heading 3
Alia, Kiara & others in power dressing
Anjali Sinha
JUNE 07, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
DP looks impressive in a black turtleneck sweater with high-waist checkered shorts
Deepika Padukone
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kat opts for the perfect boss lady avatar in this crimson three-piece suit
Katrina Kaif
Image: Getty images
PeeCee stuns in this bold red pantsuit with belt detailing and we also love her eye makeup
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The star joined the power dressing bandwagon with this black and golden checkered pantsuit with a matching tie
Anushka Sharma
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The soon-to-be mother is a true fashionista of Bollywood and if she is donning a pantsuit, we’re definitely taking notes
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani
The actress turns on the glam quotient in this purple pantsuit. The dramatic puffed sleeves are catching all the attention of this look
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The millennial fashion icon never fails to impress her fans with her choices and this power dressing look is an example of it
Tara Sutaria
She gives the boss lady vibes in this brown look. A bralette top with a matching blazer and classic pants, what else does one need
Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya looks like a vision in white in this ensemble
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia steals the show in this off-beat pantsuit. She styled it to balance the look
Alia Bhatt
