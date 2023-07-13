Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
entertainment
JULY 13, 2023
Alia-Kriti: Celebs owning production house
The Heropanti debutante has recently launched her own production house named Blue Butterfly Films
Kriti Sanon
Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Do you know Ka Productions co-produced the movie 83? The gorgeous Deepika Padukone is associated with Ka Productions
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
King Khan’s name is associated with Red Chillies Entertainment! One of the most celebrated production house
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
The Dangal hero has had a production house under his belt since 1999. It is known as Aamir Khan Productions
Aamir Khan
Image: Aamir Khan Productions’s Instagram
The Sky Is Pink diva is the founder of Purple Pebble Pictures, a Mumbai-based production house
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani protagonist owns Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Salman Khan’s recent movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was a venture of his own production house, Salman Khan Films
Salman Khan
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram
Akshay Kumar’s Hari Om Entertainment Company has taken Cape of Good Hope and Grazing Goat Films under its wing
Akshay Kumar
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Ajay Devgn FFilms was established in 2000. The production house has created films like Singham Returns, Son of Sardaar, and many more
Ajay Devgn
Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
Farhan Akhtar co-founded Excel Entertainment in 1999 with Ritesh Sidhwani. The company is known for producing superhit movies like K.G.F, KGF- Chapter 2, Gully Boy, and many more
Farhan Akhtar
Image: Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram
