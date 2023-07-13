Heading 3

JULY 13, 2023

Alia-Kriti: Celebs owning production house 

The Heropanti  debutante has recently launched her own production house named Blue Butterfly Films 

 Kriti Sanon 

Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram 

Do you know Ka Productions co-produced the movie 83? The gorgeous Deepika Padukone is associated with Ka Productions 

Deepika Padukone 

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram 

King Khan’s name is associated with Red Chillies Entertainment! One of the most celebrated production house 

Shah Rukh Khan 

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram 

The Dangal hero has had a production house under his belt since 1999. It is known as Aamir Khan Productions 

Aamir Khan 

Image: Aamir Khan Productions’s Instagram 

The Sky Is Pink diva is the founder of Purple Pebble Pictures, a Mumbai-based production house 

Priyanka Chopra 

Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram 

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani protagonist owns Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd

 Alia Bhatt 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

Salman Khan’s recent movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was a venture of his own production house, Salman Khan Films 

Salman Khan 

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram 

Akshay Kumar’s Hari Om Entertainment Company has taken Cape of Good Hope and Grazing Goat Films under its wing 

Akshay Kumar 

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

Ajay Devgn FFilms was established in 2000. The production house has created films like Singham Returns, Son of Sardaar, and many more 

Ajay Devgn 

Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram 

Farhan Akhtar co-founded Excel Entertainment in 1999 with Ritesh Sidhwani. The company is known for producing superhit movies like K.G.F, KGF- Chapter 2, Gully Boy, and many more 

Farhan Akhtar 

Image: Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram 

