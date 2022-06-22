Heading 3
Alia to Kriti:
Celebs style a gajra
Priyakshi Sharma
JUNE 23, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looks gorgeous in this green saree, which she donned for RRR promotions. Her gajra in the bun added much more style to her traditional look
Alia Bhatt
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha looks breathtaking in this violet saree which she wore with a green blouse. The smokey eyes, temple jewellery, sleek bun and gajra bring glam to her outfit
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Kajol Instagram
Kajol is a sight to behold as she styled a gajra with her yellow saree on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi
Kajol
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Dhak Dhak girl of B-town styled a gajra with her royal saree and kundan jewellery
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The Neerja actress opted to adorn a gajra in her bun at her sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding last year
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram
Celebrity fashion designer Masaba Gupta gave a traditional twist to her western outfit as she wore a gajra at the maiden edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards
Masaba Gupta
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon also wore a gajra with this gorgeous Manish Malhotra saree on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi
Kriti Sanon
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara looked glamourous as she styled white on white with this stunning embellished lehenga, and the similar-hued fragrant gajra
Tara Sutaria
Aishwarya looks nothing less than a royal queen in this family portrait. The white of the gajra and the rich red of the saree created the perfect contrast
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jaxqueline recently shared this photo on the ‘gram, where she can be seen slaying the desi look with her blue saree and of course, white gajra
Jacqueline Fernandez
