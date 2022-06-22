Heading 3

Alia to Kriti:
 Celebs style a gajra

Priyakshi Sharma

JUNE 23, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looks gorgeous in this green saree, which she donned for RRR promotions. Her gajra in the bun added much more style to her traditional look

Alia Bhatt

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha looks breathtaking in this violet saree which she wore with a green blouse. The smokey eyes, temple jewellery, sleek bun and gajra bring glam to her outfit

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Kajol Instagram

Kajol is a sight to behold as she styled a gajra with her yellow saree on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Kajol

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Dhak Dhak girl of B-town styled a gajra with her royal saree and kundan jewellery

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

The Neerja actress opted to adorn a gajra in her bun at her sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding last year

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Masaba Gupta Instagram

Celebrity fashion designer Masaba Gupta gave a traditional twist to her western outfit as she wore a gajra at the maiden edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards

Masaba Gupta

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon also wore a gajra with this gorgeous Manish Malhotra saree on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Kriti Sanon

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara looked glamourous as she styled white on white with this stunning embellished lehenga, and the similar-hued fragrant gajra

Tara Sutaria

Aishwarya looks nothing less than a royal queen in this family portrait. The white of the gajra and the rich red of the saree created the perfect contrast

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jaxqueline recently shared this photo on the ‘gram, where she can be seen slaying the desi look with her blue saree and of course, white gajra

Jacqueline Fernandez

