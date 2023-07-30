Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JULY 30, 2023
Alia-Kriti: Celebs swaying hearts in 30s
The Student of the Year debutante continues to swoon the audience with her performance as she has turned 30
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The Satyaprem Ki Katha looks fabulous as she has just set foot in the 30s
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara Advani
The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar diva looks gorgeous like never before at the age of 36
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
The Pathaan actress is aging like a fine wine. She has put the heat to shame at the age of 37
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Image: Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
The Sultan enchantress continues to win the hearts of the viewers in her mid-30s
Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Kriti Sanon
The Mimi protagonist looks phenomenal at the peak age of 32 years
The M.S. Dhoni Untold Story debutante is a fitness role model at the age of 31
Disha Patani
Image: Disha Patani’s Instagram
The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan heroine looks continues to capture the attention of her fans at the age of 32
Pooja Hegde
Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
The Attack fame continues to deliver power-packed performances at the age of 32 years
Image: Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star continues to give fashion goals in her late 30s
Sonam Kapoor
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.