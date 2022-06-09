Heading 3

Alia to Mira; 1st wedding PICS of actors

Saloni Arora

JUNE 09, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced the happy news with eager fans by dropping adorable glimpses from their wedding

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram 

Anushka shared her first wedding image with a short heartfelt message, thanking her family, and well-wishers for their love

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli 

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

Priyanka and Nick looked adorable in their first picture as a married couple. The lovebirds tied the knot on December 1, 2018

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

After dating for several years, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor shared a selfie with his wife Mira Rajput while breaking the news to his fans using a simple hashtag, hitched

Shahid Kapoor & Mira

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

The power couple exchanged wedding vows in a grand ceremony and shared the first image captioning it as the hashtag Everyday Phenomenal

Sonam Kapoor & Anand

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

They completed their saath pheres in presence of their friends and family. Varun confirmed the news by sharing a series of pictures

Varun Dhawan & Natasha

After 11 years of dating, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa shared first image from their wedding with an equally heart-warming caption

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa

Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in a hush-hush ceremony. Alia penned a lengthy note and thanked her family for all the love

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

