Alia to Mira; 1st wedding PICS of actors
Saloni Arora
JUNE 09, 2022
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced the happy news with eager fans by dropping adorable glimpses from their wedding
Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Anushka shared her first wedding image with a short heartfelt message, thanking her family, and well-wishers for their love
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka and Nick looked adorable in their first picture as a married couple. The lovebirds tied the knot on December 1, 2018
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
After dating for several years, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor shared a selfie with his wife Mira Rajput while breaking the news to his fans using a simple hashtag, hitched
Shahid Kapoor & Mira
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The power couple exchanged wedding vows in a grand ceremony and shared the first image captioning it as the hashtag Everyday Phenomenal
Sonam Kapoor & Anand
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
They completed their saath pheres in presence of their friends and family. Varun confirmed the news by sharing a series of pictures
Varun Dhawan & Natasha
After 11 years of dating, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa shared first image from their wedding with an equally heart-warming caption
Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa
Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in a hush-hush ceremony. Alia penned a lengthy note and thanked her family for all the love
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor
