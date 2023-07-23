Heading 3
JULY 23, 2023
Alia-Nora: Celebs with foreign citizenship
The Om Shanti Om star was born in Denmark and holds Danish Citizenship, though she was brought up in Bangalore
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
The Gabbar is Back actor was born in Amritsar and brought up in Delhi and accepted his 'Honorary Canadian Citizenship'
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Akshay Kumar
The Student of The Year star is a British citizen her mother Soni Razdan hails from Britain
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The Bang Bang star was born to a Kashmiri father in Hong Kong, she holds British citizenship that comes from her mother's roots
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Nora Fatehi
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
The Saki Saki star was born and raised in Canada and is of Moroccan descent
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
The Judwaa 2 star is a SriLankan citizen but was born in Bahrain
The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star was born in Puducherry in India but has a French passport as she traces her descent to French parents
Kalki Koechlin
Image: Kalki Koechlin’s Instagram
Sunny Leone is of Canadian-American nationality and has American citizenship
Sunny Leone
Image: Sunny Leone’ Instagram
Nargis Fakhri
Image: Nargis Fakhri’s Instagram
The Main Tera Hero star is born to a Pakistani father and a Czech mother but she holds American citizenship
Image: Evelyn Sharma’s Instagram
Evelyn Sharma is a German model born to a Punjabi father and a German mother
Evelyn Sharma
