JULY 23, 2023

 Alia-Nora: Celebs with foreign citizenship

The Om Shanti Om star was born in Denmark and holds Danish Citizenship, though she was brought up in Bangalore

Deepika Padukone

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

The Gabbar is Back actor was born in Amritsar and brought up in Delhi and accepted his 'Honorary Canadian Citizenship'

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

Akshay Kumar

The Student of The Year star is a British citizen her mother Soni Razdan hails from Britain

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The Bang Bang star was born to a Kashmiri father in Hong Kong, she holds British citizenship that comes from her mother's roots

Katrina Kaif

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Nora Fatehi

Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

The Saki Saki star was born and raised in Canada and is of Moroccan descent

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez’s Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez

The Judwaa 2 star is a SriLankan citizen but was born in Bahrain

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star was born in Puducherry in India but has a French passport as she traces her descent to French parents

Kalki Koechlin

Image: Kalki Koechlin’s Instagram

Sunny Leone is of Canadian-American nationality and has American citizenship

Sunny Leone

Image: Sunny Leone’ Instagram

Nargis Fakhri

Image: Nargis Fakhri’s Instagram

The Main Tera Hero star is born to a Pakistani father and a Czech mother but she holds American citizenship

Image: Evelyn Sharma’s Instagram

Evelyn Sharma is a German model born to a Punjabi father and a German mother

Evelyn Sharma

