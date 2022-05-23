Entertainment
Priyakshi Sharma
MAY 23, 2022
Alia to Ranbir; Actors in biopics
Vidya Balan
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Vidya Balan’s role in the 2011 film The Dirty Picture closely resembles the life of South Indian actress Silk Smitha. Balan’s performance catapulted her to fame overnight
Farhan Akhtar
Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Farhan Akhtar featured in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s sports biopic on the life of the Flying Sikh, Milkha Singh
Priyanka Chopra was seen in and as Mary Kom, Omung Kumar’s biographical sports film on the life of eponymous boxer Mary Kom
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Another actor to star in a biopic is Ranbir Kapoor, who featured in Sanju. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial follows the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt
Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal essayed the role of the unsung revolutionary hero Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham. It was touted as one of the actor’s career-best performances
Vicky Kaushal
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, where she played the lead role of Gangubai, a social activist and sex worker, and madam of a brothel in 1960s Mumbai
Alia Bhatt
Image: Pinkvilla
The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput featured as former Test, ODI, T20I Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, MS Dhoni in his biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Sushant Singh Rajput
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor was seen in and as Neerja in the biopic directed by Ram Madhvani. Kapoor essayed the role of 23-year-old flight attendant Neerja Bhanot
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Late actor Irrfan Khan played the titular role of Indian athlete Paan Singh Tomar in the biographical drama of the same name directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia
Irrfan Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
In Omung Kumar’s Randeep Hooda essayed the role of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian man who was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Pakistan
Randeep Hooda
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
In the 2021 film Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra was seen portraying the role of Major Vikram Batra, who laid down his life fighting the Kargil War in 1999
Sidharth Malhotra
Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Rajkummar Rao portrayed the role of human rights activist and lawyer Shahid Azmi in the 2013 film Shahid. Azmi was assassinated in Mumbai in 2010
Rajkummar Rao
Image: Pinkvilla
Fatima Shaikh & Sanya Malhotra
Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra essayed the roles of Phogat sisters and wrestlers Geeta and Babita respectively in the 2016 film Dangal
