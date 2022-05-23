Entertainment

Priyakshi Sharma

MAY 23, 2022

Alia to Ranbir; Actors in biopics

Vidya Balan

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Vidya Balan’s role in the 2011 film The Dirty Picture closely resembles the life of South Indian actress Silk Smitha. Balan’s performance catapulted her to fame overnight

Farhan Akhtar

Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Farhan Akhtar featured in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s sports biopic on the life of the Flying Sikh, Milkha Singh

Priyanka Chopra was seen in and as Mary Kom, Omung Kumar’s biographical sports film on the life of eponymous boxer Mary Kom

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Another actor to star in a biopic is Ranbir Kapoor, who featured in Sanju. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial follows the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt

Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal essayed the role of the unsung revolutionary hero Udham Singh in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham. It was touted as one of the actor’s career-best performances

Vicky Kaushal

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, where she played the lead role of Gangubai, a social activist and sex worker, and madam of a brothel in 1960s Mumbai

Alia Bhatt

Image: Pinkvilla

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput featured as former Test, ODI, T20I Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, MS Dhoni in his biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Sushant Singh Rajput

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor was seen in and as Neerja in the biopic directed by Ram Madhvani. Kapoor essayed the role of 23-year-old flight attendant Neerja Bhanot

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Late actor Irrfan Khan played the titular role of Indian athlete Paan Singh Tomar in the biographical drama of the same name directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia

Irrfan Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

In Omung Kumar’s Randeep Hooda essayed the role of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian man who was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Pakistan

Randeep Hooda

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

In the 2021 film Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra was seen portraying the role of Major Vikram Batra, who laid down his life fighting the Kargil War in 1999

Sidharth Malhotra

Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Rajkummar Rao portrayed the role of human rights activist and lawyer Shahid Azmi in the 2013 film Shahid. Azmi was assassinated in Mumbai in 2010

Rajkummar Rao

Image: Pinkvilla

Fatima Shaikh & Sanya Malhotra

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra essayed the roles of Phogat sisters and wrestlers Geeta and Babita respectively in the 2016 film Dangal

