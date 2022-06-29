Heading 3

Alia-Ranbir’s best baby pics with family

Priyakshi Sharma

JUNE 29, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia shares a sweet bond with Pooja Bhatt. In a cute childhood photo, Pooja and Alia were seen posing together

Baby Alia with Pooja Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

This monochrome photograph of little Alia made fans’ hearts melt into a puddle!

‘Spread some love’

Image: Riddhima Kapoor Instagram

Posing with Rishi and Neetu, Riddhima and Ranbir looked absolutely cute in this perfect family photo

Perfect Family

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

On her sister Shaheen’s birthday, Alia shared this sweet throwback photo and penned down an emotional note to go with it

Sister love

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Neetu Kapoor had dropped a cute photo of Ranbir celebrating his birthday with all the buddies. The cute expression of birthday boy is totally unmissable!

Birthday celebrations

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Continuing the tradition of throwback photos on birthdays, Alia shared this heart-warming click three years ago, to wish her father-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday

Daddy’s little girl

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia shared this photo on her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s birthday. She captioned it, “happy birthday my everything.”

Alia’s BFF

Image: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

Here’s another photo which features Ranbir with sister Riddhima and late Rishi Kapoor. The siblings smile for the camera as their dad holds onto them

One with late Rishi Kapoor

Isn’t Alia a complete doll here? Posing with her mom Soni, Alia certainly will leave you in awe

Mommy’s baby

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Image: Rishi Kapoor Twitter

Now, working together in Luv Ranjan’s film, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor once shared a cute moment as kids. Late Rishi Kapoor had shared proof!

Ranbir Kapoor with little Shraddha

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Here is another photo of Alia with her father Mahesh Bhatt

From the memory trunk

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Sharing this photo with her momma, Alia captioned the post, “Throwback to the person who always has my back, hands and legs! My life manual – Mama.”

Alia’s ‘life manual’

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia Bhatt-Ayan Mukerji’s friendship

Click Here