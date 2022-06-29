Heading 3
Alia-Ranbir’s best baby pics with family
Priyakshi Sharma
JUNE 29, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia shares a sweet bond with Pooja Bhatt. In a cute childhood photo, Pooja and Alia were seen posing together
Baby Alia with Pooja Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
This monochrome photograph of little Alia made fans’ hearts melt into a puddle!
‘Spread some love’
Image: Riddhima Kapoor Instagram
Posing with Rishi and Neetu, Riddhima and Ranbir looked absolutely cute in this perfect family photo
Perfect Family
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
On her sister Shaheen’s birthday, Alia shared this sweet throwback photo and penned down an emotional note to go with it
Sister love
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Neetu Kapoor had dropped a cute photo of Ranbir celebrating his birthday with all the buddies. The cute expression of birthday boy is totally unmissable!
Birthday celebrations
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Continuing the tradition of throwback photos on birthdays, Alia shared this heart-warming click three years ago, to wish her father-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday
Daddy’s little girl
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia shared this photo on her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s birthday. She captioned it, “happy birthday my everything.”
Alia’s BFF
Image: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram
Here’s another photo which features Ranbir with sister Riddhima and late Rishi Kapoor. The siblings smile for the camera as their dad holds onto them
One with late Rishi Kapoor
Isn’t Alia a complete doll here? Posing with her mom Soni, Alia certainly will leave you in awe
Mommy’s baby
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Image: Rishi Kapoor Twitter
Now, working together in Luv Ranjan’s film, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor once shared a cute moment as kids. Late Rishi Kapoor had shared proof!
Ranbir Kapoor with little Shraddha
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Here is another photo of Alia with her father Mahesh Bhatt
From the memory trunk
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Sharing this photo with her momma, Alia captioned the post, “Throwback to the person who always has my back, hands and legs! My life manual – Mama.”
Alia’s ‘life manual’
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia Bhatt-Ayan Mukerji’s friendship