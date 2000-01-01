Sealed with a kiss
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the latter’s Vastu apartment on April 14. Later, Alia shared priceless pictures from her D-Day
Alia’s precious smile
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
This precious smile on Alia’s face makes the lovebirds’ joy and happiness almost palpable
The couple had a fun-filled and colourful Mehendi ceremony. Here is a moment of pure bliss shared by the much-in-love actors
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
A dance to remember
Ranbir made sure to make his father Rishi Kapoor a part of the celebrations. Here’s a heart-warming moment and Ranbir’s eyes say it all
Remembering Rishi Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Ladkewalas: Ranbir, mom Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Kareena, Karisma put up a special performance for the Nayi Dulhan and it looks like it was a whole lot of fun!
The Ladkewalas’ performance
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor make the picture-perfect mother and son duo on this still
Mother and son
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
The Kapoors and the Bhatts pose for the perfect family portrait with Dulha and Dulhan
The family portrait
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
In this sweet moment captured, Ranbir Kapoor lifts sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni amid the Mehendi and Sangeet celebrations
Sibling love
Image: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram
The Kapoors, Jains and the Nandas get together for a picture on Mehendi day. Sharing this click, Riddhima wrote that she missed dad Rishi Kapoor “so much”
Kapoors, Jains and Nandas
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor’s uninhibited excitement when the kaleera fell on her is pure joy!
Karisma Kapoor’s Kaleera moment
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
‘Mr & Mrs’
Here is a another special moment from Alia and Ranbir’s post-wedding bash, as they pose with Karisma
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bebo and her beta
Kareena Kapoor Khan framed this adorable moment with her baby boy Jeh that was captured in the perfect moment
Image: Bharat Sahni Instagram
The couple cuts cake
The lovebirds share a kiss once again as they cut the cake after their wedding ceremony
Image: Shaheen Bhatt Instagram
Shaheen Bhatt’s ‘heartbeat’
Alia’s sister Shaheen took to her Instagram space and dropped this picture oozing with sister love. “Hi heartbeat,” she captioned the post
Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram
A precious hug
This picture featuring Alia’s father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt hugging his ‘damaad’ Ranbir Kapoor went viral in no time, as netizens showered it with love
Image: Pinkvilla
Newlyweds’ first public appearance
In Ranbir and Alia’s first public appearance as husband and wife, the couple posed and smiled for paparazzi. Ranbir also picked up his bride
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Glamourous night!
Another picture from Alia and Ranbir’s post-wedding bash. Karan Johar, Gauri Khan pose with the gorgeous newlyweds
