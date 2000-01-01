Entertainment

Priyakshi Sharma

APR 19, 2022

Alia-Ranbir’s
wedding's special moments

Sealed with a kiss

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the latter’s Vastu apartment on April 14. Later, Alia shared priceless pictures from her D-Day

Alia’s precious smile

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

This precious smile on Alia’s face makes the lovebirds’ joy and happiness almost palpable

The couple had a fun-filled and colourful Mehendi ceremony. Here is a moment of pure bliss shared by the much-in-love actors

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

A dance to remember

Ranbir made sure to make his father Rishi Kapoor a part of the celebrations. Here’s a heart-warming moment and Ranbir’s eyes say it all

Remembering Rishi Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Ladkewalas: Ranbir, mom Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Kareena, Karisma put up a special performance for the Nayi Dulhan and it looks like it was a whole lot of fun!

The Ladkewalas’ performance

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor make the picture-perfect mother and son duo on this still

Mother and son

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

The Kapoors and the Bhatts pose for the perfect family portrait with Dulha and Dulhan

The family portrait

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

In this sweet moment captured, Ranbir Kapoor lifts sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni amid the Mehendi and Sangeet celebrations

Sibling love

Image: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

The Kapoors, Jains and the Nandas get together for a picture on Mehendi day. Sharing this click, Riddhima wrote that she missed dad Rishi Kapoor “so much”

Kapoors, Jains and Nandas

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma Kapoor’s uninhibited excitement when the kaleera fell on her is pure joy!

Karisma Kapoor’s Kaleera moment

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

‘Mr & Mrs’

Here is a another special moment from Alia and Ranbir’s post-wedding bash, as they pose with Karisma

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo and her beta

Kareena Kapoor Khan framed this adorable moment with her baby boy Jeh that was captured in the perfect moment

Image: Bharat Sahni Instagram

The couple cuts cake

The lovebirds share a kiss once again as they cut the cake after their wedding ceremony

Image: Shaheen Bhatt Instagram

Shaheen Bhatt’s ‘heartbeat’

Alia’s sister Shaheen took to her Instagram space and dropped this picture oozing with sister love. “Hi heartbeat,” she captioned the post

Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram

A precious hug

This picture featuring Alia’s father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt hugging his ‘damaad’ Ranbir Kapoor went viral in no time, as netizens showered it with love

Image: Pinkvilla

Newlyweds’ first public appearance

In Ranbir and Alia’s first public appearance as husband and wife, the couple posed and smiled for paparazzi. Ranbir also picked up his bride

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Glamourous night!

Another picture from Alia and Ranbir’s post-wedding bash. Karan Johar, Gauri Khan pose with the gorgeous newlyweds

