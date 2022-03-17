Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 17, 2022

Alia’s 29th Birthday

Video: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The versatile actress, Alia Bhatt, turned 29 on March 15th, 2022. The actress jetted off to the Maldives with her mother, Soni Razdan and sister, Shaheen Bhatt, to ring in her birthday

Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, wrote a heartfelt poem for her daughter and shared an unseen photo from her childhood

 Image: Soni Razdan Instagram

Soni Razdan

Ishaan wished the actress in the sweetest manner, posting a photo with the caption, "Happy birthday @aliaabhatt, a million more smiles and fries to you!"

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Ishaan Khatter

Neetu Kapoor shared a picture with the actress and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful inside out."

Neetu Kapoor

Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

Ananya Panday shared an adorable picture of Alia and wrote ''Happy Birthday to the most beautiful, honest, real, rare, brilliant person and performer! My favourite energy @aliaabhatt''

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday

Sara Ali Khan wished the actress and expressed her love by penning her a heartfelt note

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of the actress and wrote ''Happy Birthday Superstar @aliaabhatt''

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Samantha wished the actress writing ''Happy birthday @aliaabhatt Is there anything you cannot do? Can't wait to celebrate all your achievements... we all know you are just getting started''

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Dia Mirza shared a picture of the actress and wrote, ''Happy Birthday you bright, beautiful, shining light! Wish you every happiness always''

Dia Mirza

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Her Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star, Ajay Devgn shared a picture with the actress from the promotions and wished her a happy birthday

Ajay Devgn

Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram

Sonam Kapoor posted a throwback picture with Alia and penned an adorable wish, writing, "Happy happy birthday, you cutie! You're an absolute star and I hope you have the best year!"

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Tiger Shroff wished his Hook Up song co-star, writing "Happy Birthday @aliaabhatt, stay healthy and happy, have an amazing year ahead."

Tiger Shroff

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari shared the first look of Alia from Brahmastra and wrote, "Happy Happiest Birthday Dazzling @aliaabhatt, lots of love."

Aditi Rao Hydari

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wished Alia in a special way, sharing a video combining Alia's many roles and penned a heartfelt note for her

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Katrina Kaif wished Alia, writing, "Happy happy happiest darling @aliaabhatt, may you reach new heights and break all barriers. Sky is the limit."

Katrina Kaif

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Vicky Kaushal wished his Raazi co-star, writing, "Happy Birthday Alia! May you keep shining eternally''.

Vicky Kaushal

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh wished the actress, writing, "Happy Birthday you Gem!! Keep Shining, Keep Sparkling."

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The Dhak Dhak girl wished the actress, writing, "Happy Birthday @aliaabhatt, May you garner heaps of success with all the stories you bring to life."

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

