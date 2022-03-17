Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 17, 2022
Alia’s 29th Birthday
Video: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The versatile actress, Alia Bhatt, turned 29 on March 15th, 2022. The actress jetted off to the Maldives with her mother, Soni Razdan and sister, Shaheen Bhatt, to ring in her birthday
Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, wrote a heartfelt poem for her daughter and shared an unseen photo from her childhood
Image: Soni Razdan Instagram
Soni Razdan
Ishaan wished the actress in the sweetest manner, posting a photo with the caption, "Happy birthday @aliaabhatt, a million more smiles and fries to you!"
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Ishaan Khatter
Neetu Kapoor shared a picture with the actress and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful inside out."
Neetu Kapoor
Image: Neetu Kapoor Instagram
Ananya Panday shared an adorable picture of Alia and wrote ''Happy Birthday to the most beautiful, honest, real, rare, brilliant person and performer! My favourite energy @aliaabhatt''
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
Sara Ali Khan wished the actress and expressed her love by penning her a heartfelt note
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of the actress and wrote ''Happy Birthday Superstar @aliaabhatt''
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Samantha wished the actress writing ''Happy birthday @aliaabhatt Is there anything you cannot do? Can't wait to celebrate all your achievements... we all know you are just getting started''
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Dia Mirza shared a picture of the actress and wrote, ''Happy Birthday you bright, beautiful, shining light! Wish you every happiness always''
Dia Mirza
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Her Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star, Ajay Devgn shared a picture with the actress from the promotions and wished her a happy birthday
Ajay Devgn
Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram
Sonam Kapoor posted a throwback picture with Alia and penned an adorable wish, writing, "Happy happy birthday, you cutie! You're an absolute star and I hope you have the best year!"
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Tiger Shroff wished his Hook Up song co-star, writing "Happy Birthday @aliaabhatt, stay healthy and happy, have an amazing year ahead."
Tiger Shroff
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari shared the first look of Alia from Brahmastra and wrote, "Happy Happiest Birthday Dazzling @aliaabhatt, lots of love."
Aditi Rao Hydari
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wished Alia in a special way, sharing a video combining Alia's many roles and penned a heartfelt note for her
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Katrina Kaif wished Alia, writing, "Happy happy happiest darling @aliaabhatt, may you reach new heights and break all barriers. Sky is the limit."
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Vicky Kaushal wished his Raazi co-star, writing, "Happy Birthday Alia! May you keep shining eternally''.
Vicky Kaushal
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh wished the actress, writing, "Happy Birthday you Gem!! Keep Shining, Keep Sparkling."
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The Dhak Dhak girl wished the actress, writing, "Happy Birthday @aliaabhatt, May you garner heaps of success with all the stories you bring to life."
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
