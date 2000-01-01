Entertainment

Ranpreet Kaur

APR 23, 2022

Alia’s pics that prove she’s a cat lover

Just relax

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia is dishing a just chill vibe as she is relaxing with her cat Edward

Twinning with kohled eyes

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The cute selfie features Alia flaunting her kohled eyes. Interestingly, her furry angel was also twinning with her

This pic will surely melt your hearts as Alia held her furry angel close for a quick selfie

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Smile to steal hearts

Alia Bhatt was seen kissing her furry friend as she introduced it to the world

Kiss of love

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia captured her little friend’s sleepy moment in a beautiful selfie as she cuddled it gently

Cuddling with furry angel

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia and her best bud are the best posers and this pic is proof

Alia’s best bud

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

A quick selfie featuring Alia making a pout as she tried kissing her cat

Pout time

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia, her sister Shaheen and her cat made for a perfect trio as they posed for the camera

The perfect trio

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia couldn’t take her eyes off her furry friend and called it her muse

Alia’s muse

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia and her cat make for perfect lazy partners

Lazying around

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia is beaming with joy as she posed with her cat

Obsessed with her cat

