Just relax
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia is dishing a just chill vibe as she is relaxing with her cat Edward
Twinning with kohled eyes
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The cute selfie features Alia flaunting her kohled eyes. Interestingly, her furry angel was also twinning with her
This pic will surely melt your hearts as Alia held her furry angel close for a quick selfie
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Smile to steal hearts
Alia Bhatt was seen kissing her furry friend as she introduced it to the world
Kiss of love
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia captured her little friend’s sleepy moment in a beautiful selfie as she cuddled it gently
Cuddling with furry angel
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia and her best bud are the best posers and this pic is proof
Alia’s best bud
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
A quick selfie featuring Alia making a pout as she tried kissing her cat
Pout time
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia, her sister Shaheen and her cat made for a perfect trio as they posed for the camera
The perfect trio
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia couldn’t take her eyes off her furry friend and called it her muse
Alia’s muse
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia and her cat make for perfect lazy partners
Lazying around
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia is beaming with joy as she posed with her cat
Obsessed with her cat
