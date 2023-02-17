Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 17, 2023

Alia-Salman: Celebs With Hidden Talent

Sara Ali Khan is a great shayari maker apart from acting

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha is a seasoned painter, spends a lot of her free time painting

Sonakshi Sinha

Apart from her amazing acting skill, Pathaan actress can write poems

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Deepika Padukone

Yami Gautam is an interior designer and once she designed her house as well 

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram 

Yami Gautam Dhar

Alia Bhatt is a wonderful singer beside acting as she sang several songs in her films

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt

Apart from acting, Katrina Kaif can play guitar too

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Katrina Kaif

Our Bhaijaan is a great painter 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Salman Khan

Apart from acting, Parineeti Chopra can sing as well as she is a master scuba diver now 

Video Source: Parineeti Chopra Instagram 

Parineeti Chopra 

We all know Akshay Kumar’s love for martial arts but he is a great chef too

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram 

Akshay Kumar 

