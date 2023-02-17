FEB 17, 2023
Alia-Salman: Celebs With Hidden Talent
Sara Ali Khan is a great shayari maker apart from acting
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha is a seasoned painter, spends a lot of her free time painting
Sonakshi Sinha
Apart from her amazing acting skill, Pathaan actress can write poems
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Yami Gautam is an interior designer and once she designed her house as well
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Yami Gautam Dhar
Alia Bhatt is a wonderful singer beside acting as she sang several songs in her films
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Apart from acting, Katrina Kaif can play guitar too
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Our Bhaijaan is a great painter
Image: Pinkvilla
Salman Khan
Apart from acting, Parineeti Chopra can sing as well as she is a master scuba diver now
Video Source: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti Chopra
We all know Akshay Kumar’s love for martial arts but he is a great chef too
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar
