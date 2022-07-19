Heading 3
Alia to Sara: Divas in Chikankari outfit
Anjali Sinha
JULY 19, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia took her ethnic game a notch higher in a neon lehenga with chikankari work. She opted for minimal accessories
Alia Bhatt
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She looks like a ray of sunshine in this yellow chikankari kurta set
Kiara Advani
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
DP slays in a white saree with chikankari work and a golden blouse
Deepika Padukone
Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram
We are in love with Kriti’s green Angrakha kurta with white palazzos that makes her look amazing
Kriti Sanon
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress is the queen of ethnic wear. She had donned a blue attire
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
The Tadap actress looks pristine in an all-white look as she gets clicked in the city
Tara Sutaria
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
She looks like the epitome of beauty in this designer piece with chikankari work
Katrina Kaif
Image: Pinkvilla
The diva looks fresh as a breeze in a blue and white suit
Janhvi Kapoor
She exudes charm in this monochromatic photo and we are taking notes!
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram
Image: Kajol Instagram
This gorgeous saree worn by Kajol is definitely going to make a place in our wardrobes
Kajol
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Bhumi Pednekar and her love for sarees