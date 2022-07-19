Heading 3

Alia to Sara: Divas in Chikankari outfit

JULY 19, 2022

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia took her ethnic game a notch higher in a neon lehenga with chikankari work. She opted for minimal accessories

Alia Bhatt

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She looks like a ray of sunshine in this yellow chikankari kurta set

Kiara Advani

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

DP slays in a white saree with chikankari work and a golden blouse

Deepika Padukone

Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram

We are in love with Kriti’s green Angrakha kurta with white palazzos that makes her look amazing

Kriti Sanon

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress is the queen of ethnic wear. She had donned a blue attire

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

The Tadap actress looks pristine in an all-white look as she gets clicked in the city

Tara Sutaria

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

She looks like the epitome of beauty in this designer piece with chikankari work

Katrina Kaif

Image: Pinkvilla

The diva looks fresh as a breeze in a blue and white suit

Janhvi Kapoor

She exudes charm in this monochromatic photo and we are taking notes!

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Image: Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagram

Image: Kajol Instagram

This gorgeous saree worn by Kajol is definitely going to make a place in our wardrobes

Kajol

