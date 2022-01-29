Entertainment
Rishika Shah
AUTHOR
Jan 29, 2022
Alia & Shaheen Bhatt’s cute moments
Kisses & Cuddles
Alia squishes her sister Shaheen with a kiss, which is just too cute to handle
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia simply cannot get enough of her older sister and this picture is proof
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Sisterly Love
Alia and Shaheen are seen being goofy together as they click a mirror selfie
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Goofiness
Alia even blessed our feeds with this adorable childhood picture of her and Shaheen
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Childhood Memories
Alia makes sure to celebrate every holiday with her sister, especially Christmas
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Christmas Cheer
Alia and Shaheen look as fresh as a bunch of daisies as they pose for a selfie
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Picture Perfect
The two also make sure to take small girls trips every now and then together
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Travel Buddies
Alia and Shaheen are joined by their cat, Juniper as they take a selfie together
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Best Trio
Shaheen is also a part of Alia Bhatt’s girls squad and is often seen hanging out with them
Video: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Girls Squad
Alia and Shaheen are glowing and being goofy as the sunlight caresses their faces
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Sunkissed
