Heading 3

Alia to Shahid: Actors who gave up meat

Sampriti

JUNE 03, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt turned vegetarian in the recent past in order to stay healthy. In her words, she adopted vegetarianism ‘to beat the heat’

Alia Bhatt

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor has been a vegetarian for over a decade. He turned to this lifestyle after reading the book ‘Life if Fair’

Shahid Kapoor

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty adopted a vegetarian lifestyle in 2020. She even put up a post on Instagram to declare this life update back then

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Pinkvilla

Aamir Khan turned vegan in 2015 after his ex-wife Kiran Rao showed him a video about the diseases one could get from consuming animal products

Aamir Khan

Sonam Kapoor turned vegan accidentally. She left meat to have better health and also gave up dairy because of lactose intolerance

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi turned vegetarian during the lockdown. She revealed her journey with Climate Warrior influenced this decision

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha became a vegetarian in 2019 due to her love for the planet and animals. A while back, she also revealed how this lifestyle made her fitter and happier

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

John Abraham is an ardent animal lover and is vegan. He revealed once that the lack of animal-based protein never posed a problem with his fitness goals

John Abraham

Jacqueline was named as PETA’s ‘Woman of the Year 2014’. She is a huge supporter of animal causes and is a vegan

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan also joined the list of actors who turned vegetarian and gave up meet. He didn’t just give up non-veg but also rice, aerated drinks and smoking

Amitabh Bachchan

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Desi work wear by Kareena, Alia & more

Click Here