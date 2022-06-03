Heading 3
Alia to Shahid: Actors who gave up meat
JUNE 03, 2022
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt turned vegetarian in the recent past in order to stay healthy. In her words, she adopted vegetarianism ‘to beat the heat’
Alia Bhatt
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor has been a vegetarian for over a decade. He turned to this lifestyle after reading the book ‘Life if Fair’
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty adopted a vegetarian lifestyle in 2020. She even put up a post on Instagram to declare this life update back then
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Pinkvilla
Aamir Khan turned vegan in 2015 after his ex-wife Kiran Rao showed him a video about the diseases one could get from consuming animal products
Aamir Khan
Sonam Kapoor turned vegan accidentally. She left meat to have better health and also gave up dairy because of lactose intolerance
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi turned vegetarian during the lockdown. She revealed her journey with Climate Warrior influenced this decision
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha became a vegetarian in 2019 due to her love for the planet and animals. A while back, she also revealed how this lifestyle made her fitter and happier
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
John Abraham is an ardent animal lover and is vegan. He revealed once that the lack of animal-based protein never posed a problem with his fitness goals
John Abraham
Jacqueline was named as PETA’s ‘Woman of the Year 2014’. She is a huge supporter of animal causes and is a vegan
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan also joined the list of actors who turned vegetarian and gave up meet. He didn’t just give up non-veg but also rice, aerated drinks and smoking
Amitabh Bachchan
