FEB 25, 2023
Alia-Shraddha: Celebs' Fav Street Food
Alia Bhatt loves french fries very much
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon loves Saucer Chocolate from the Mumbai street vendors
Kriti Sanon
Rakul Preet’s Ethnic Diaries
Mahashivratri 2023: Actors Offer Prayers
Sonam Kapoor is absolutely crazy for Pav Bhaji
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
“In Juhu, one of my favourite things to do was to have a cheese masala dosa and a watermelon juice at Shiv Sagar,” said the actor
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan
Shah Rukh Khan loves to have chhole bhature
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Actress has a very special place in her heart for paya and kadak pav
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma is a fan of pizza and burger
Deepika Padukone once shared her love for street food and Sev Puri topped the list among others
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Shraddha Kapoor loves ragda pattice and pani puri
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.