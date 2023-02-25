Heading 3

FEB 25, 2023

Alia-Shraddha: Celebs' Fav Street Food

Alia Bhatt loves french fries very much

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram


Kriti Sanon loves Saucer Chocolate from the Mumbai street vendors

Kriti Sanon

Sonam Kapoor is absolutely crazy for Pav Bhaji

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 

Sonam Kapoor

“In Juhu, one of my favourite things to do was to have a cheese masala dosa and a watermelon juice at Shiv Sagar,” said the actor

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan

Shah Rukh Khan loves to have chhole bhature 

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram 

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Actress has a very special place in her heart for paya and kadak pav 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is a fan of pizza and burger 

Deepika Padukone once shared her love for street food and Sev Puri topped the list among others

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Shraddha Kapoor loves ragda pattice and pani puri

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

