FEB 21, 2023

Alia-Soha: Celebs Who Love Reading Books
Soha Ali Khan loves reading books and incorporates the habit into her daughter Inaaya too
Video Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Soha Ali Khan
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma is a big booklover
Anushka Sharma
Twinkle Khanna is a successful author of best-selling books. She is an avid reader and had put the same habit into her kids
Video Source: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
Twinkle Khanna
Saif Ali Khan enjoys his long time in reading
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Saif Ali Khan
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a bookworm in the true sense and loves reading books
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt loves reading books and she in love with her habit
Image: Sonali Bendre Instagram
Sonali Bendre
Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre is a huge book lover and even has her own book club online called Sonali's Book Club
Apart from acting, PeeCee spends a lot of time reading various books
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Madhuri Dixit spends a lot of her time reading books
Video Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri Dixit
