Arpita Sarkar 

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 21, 2023

Alia-Soha: Celebs Who Love Reading Books

Soha Ali Khan loves reading books and incorporates the habit into her daughter Inaaya too

Video Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Soha Ali Khan

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma is a big booklover

Anushka Sharma

Twinkle Khanna is a successful author of best-selling books. She is an avid reader and had put the same habit into her kids

Video Source: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Twinkle Khanna

Saif Ali Khan enjoys his long time in reading

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Saif Ali Khan

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a bookworm in the true sense and loves reading books

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt loves reading books and she in love with her habit

Image: Sonali Bendre Instagram

Sonali Bendre

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre is a huge book lover and even has her own book club online called Sonali's Book Club

Apart from acting, PeeCee spends a lot of time reading various books

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Madhuri Dixit spends a lot of her time reading books

Video Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram 

Madhuri Dixit

