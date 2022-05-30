Heading 3
Alia to Sonam: Celebs’ PDA moments
Saloni Arora
MAY 30, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam and Anand made heads turn with their glamorous photoshoot
Sonam & Anand
Image: House on the clouds
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor sealed their love with a passionate kiss
Alia & Ranbir
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Virat and Anushka have also indulged in PDA several times in the past
Virat & Anushka
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Their adorable chemistry is visible and we love to watch them together
Shahid & Mira
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The lovebirds never shy away from displaying affection for each other in public
Vicky & Katrina
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The power couple believes in ‘Khulam Khula’ pyaar and we love their chemistry
Ranveer & Deepika
Video: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha and Karan often shell out couple goals with their beautiful pictures and posts. Their affection is quite evident
Bipasha & Karan
Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Farhan and Shibani set the internet on fire with their uber-hot pictures
Farhan & Shibani
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Their Instagram feed is full of affectionate pictures
Arjun & Malaika
