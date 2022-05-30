Heading 3

Alia to Sonam: Celebs’ PDA moments

Saloni Arora

MAY 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam and Anand made heads turn with their glamorous photoshoot

Sonam & Anand

Image: House on the clouds

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor sealed their love with a passionate kiss

Alia & Ranbir

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Virat and Anushka have also indulged in PDA several times in the past

Virat & Anushka

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Their adorable chemistry is visible and we love to watch them together

Shahid & Mira

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The lovebirds never shy away from displaying affection for each other in public

Vicky & Katrina

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The power couple believes in ‘Khulam Khula’ pyaar and we love their chemistry

Ranveer & Deepika

Video: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha and Karan often shell out couple goals with their beautiful pictures and posts. Their affection is quite evident

Bipasha & Karan 

Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Farhan and Shibani set the internet on fire with their uber-hot pictures

Farhan & Shibani

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Their Instagram feed is full of affectionate pictures

Arjun & Malaika

