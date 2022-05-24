ENTERTAINMENT

Sampriti Dutta

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 25, 2022

Heading 3

|

Alia to SRK: Karan Johar's best selfies

Ranveer & Alia

Image source- Karan Johar Instagram

Karan Johar is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer and Alia. He often shares adorable selfies with the duo

Bollywood Wives

Image source- Karan Johar Instagram

Karan Johar’s web series Famous Wives of Bollywood Lives was a huge success with Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor & Bhavana Pandey. Of course, he has a cute selfie with the gang!

Karan Johar is also quite close with others who stay behind the camera. Here is a selfie of Karan with film producer Aarti Shetty

Image source- Karan Johar Instagram

Aarti Shetty

In this starry selfie, we can see the whole Sooryavanshi gang together with Katrina, Ranveer, Ajay, Akshay and Rohit Shetty

Sooryavanshi gang

Image source- Karan Johar Instagram

Image source- Karan Johar Instagram

Varun Dhawan

The relationship between Varun and Karan is clear here. The two are quite close. Here, Karan can be seen kissing Varun’s forehead

Image source- Karan Johar Instagram

In 2019, Karan had posted this selfie with his Takht cast Ranveer, Alia and Vicky. However, the movie was stalled due to the pandemic

Takht

Image source- Karan Johar Instagram

Many stars get featured on Karan’s popular show Koffee with Karan. This selfie is from one of the show’s episodes when Deepika and Alia graced the show

Deepika & Alia

Image source- Karan Johar Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan

The Badshah of Bollywood meets the Badshah of directing! Shah Rukh and Karan look super handsome in this selfie

Image source- Karan Johar Instagram

Another adorable picture with Ranveer where the actor can be seen adorable kissing Karan on his cheek

Bromance

Image source- Karan Johar Instagram

When it comes to announcing crucial updates about his films, Karan loves to do it with selfies. Here is a starry selfie with Ranveer and Alia from when he shared infomation about their film

Film announcements

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi’s cute moments

Click Here