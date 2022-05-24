ENTERTAINMENT
Alia to SRK: Karan Johar's best selfies
Ranveer & Alia
Image source- Karan Johar Instagram
Karan Johar is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer and Alia. He often shares adorable selfies with the duo
Bollywood Wives
Image source- Karan Johar Instagram
Karan Johar’s web series Famous Wives of Bollywood Lives was a huge success with Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor & Bhavana Pandey. Of course, he has a cute selfie with the gang!
Karan Johar is also quite close with others who stay behind the camera. Here is a selfie of Karan with film producer Aarti Shetty
Image source- Karan Johar Instagram
Aarti Shetty
In this starry selfie, we can see the whole Sooryavanshi gang together with Katrina, Ranveer, Ajay, Akshay and Rohit Shetty
Sooryavanshi gang
Image source- Karan Johar Instagram
Image source- Karan Johar Instagram
Varun Dhawan
The relationship between Varun and Karan is clear here. The two are quite close. Here, Karan can be seen kissing Varun’s forehead
Image source- Karan Johar Instagram
In 2019, Karan had posted this selfie with his Takht cast Ranveer, Alia and Vicky. However, the movie was stalled due to the pandemic
Takht
Image source- Karan Johar Instagram
Many stars get featured on Karan’s popular show Koffee with Karan. This selfie is from one of the show’s episodes when Deepika and Alia graced the show
Deepika & Alia
Image source- Karan Johar Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan
The Badshah of Bollywood meets the Badshah of directing! Shah Rukh and Karan look super handsome in this selfie
Image source- Karan Johar Instagram
Another adorable picture with Ranveer where the actor can be seen adorable kissing Karan on his cheek
Bromance
Image source- Karan Johar Instagram
When it comes to announcing crucial updates about his films, Karan loves to do it with selfies. Here is a starry selfie with Ranveer and Alia from when he shared infomation about their film
Film announcements
