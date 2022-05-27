Entertainment

Sampriti Dutta

MAY 28, 2022

Alia to Tara: Stars Karan Johar launched

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya will be seen in Bedhadak alongside Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani. The first poster was revealed in March 2022 which created a lot of buzz

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Today, Alia Bhatt is the biggest name in the industry. Karan saw the x-factor in her and launched her in 2012 with Student of the Year

Janhvi Kapoor started her journey with Karan Johar’s Dhadak and left an impact on her audience

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Along with Alia Bhatt, Karan also launched Varun in Student of the Year. The movie was a huge hit amongst teen and young adults

Varun Dhawan

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday recently impressed us with her performance in Gehraiyaan. She debuted in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 and hasn’t looked back ever since

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria

Along with Ananya Panday, Karan also launched Tara Sutaria in Student of the Year 2. The gorgeous actress today is everyone’s favourite

Image: Rohit Saraf Instagram

Rohit Saraf is the chocolate boy of Bollywood with a huge female fanfollowing. He kickstarted his career with a supporting role in Dharma Productions’ Dear Zindagi

Rohit Saraf

Image: Sidharth Malhotra

The last of the Student of the Year trio, Sidharth debuted alongside Alia and Varun and went on to become one of the top actors in Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra

Image: Vijay Devarakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay is already a huge South sensation. Now he has joined hands with Dharma productions and will make his Bollywood debut with Liger

