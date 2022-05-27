Entertainment
Sampriti Dutta
MAY 28, 2022
Alia to Tara: Stars Karan Johar launched
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya will be seen in Bedhadak alongside Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani. The first poster was revealed in March 2022 which created a lot of buzz
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Today, Alia Bhatt is the biggest name in the industry. Karan saw the x-factor in her and launched her in 2012 with Student of the Year
Janhvi Kapoor started her journey with Karan Johar’s Dhadak and left an impact on her audience
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Along with Alia Bhatt, Karan also launched Varun in Student of the Year. The movie was a huge hit amongst teen and young adults
Varun Dhawan
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday recently impressed us with her performance in Gehraiyaan. She debuted in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 and hasn’t looked back ever since
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria
Along with Ananya Panday, Karan also launched Tara Sutaria in Student of the Year 2. The gorgeous actress today is everyone’s favourite
Image: Rohit Saraf Instagram
Rohit Saraf is the chocolate boy of Bollywood with a huge female fanfollowing. He kickstarted his career with a supporting role in Dharma Productions’ Dear Zindagi
Rohit Saraf
Image: Sidharth Malhotra
The last of the Student of the Year trio, Sidharth debuted alongside Alia and Varun and went on to become one of the top actors in Bollywood
Sidharth Malhotra
Image: Vijay Devarakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay is already a huge South sensation. Now he has joined hands with Dharma productions and will make his Bollywood debut with Liger
