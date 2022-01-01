Heading 3

Alia to Janhvi:

Divas in cut-out dresses

Shefali Fernandes

SEPT 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore a David Koma's tangerine midi ribbed dress and on the front created skin-baring cut-outs across the chest

Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor wore a stunning black cut-out thigh-high slit gown that featured a plunging neckline

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore a bubblegum pink Magda Butrym mini dress with red polka dots and also featured cutouts in the midriff

Photo: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani wore an Alina Anwar Couture mini sequin dress with side cut-outs and plunging neckline detail

Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked hot in black cut-out dress from the shelves of the clothing label ROOM 24. It also featured a high slit on the side

Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma made heads turn in Elisabetta Franchi's custom cut-out dress with large keyhole that bore her plunging neckline

Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora donned a satin red one-shoulder gown by Julien Macdonald that featured cut-out details and a thigh-high slit

Photo: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty donned a Neetu Rohra’s Fuschia pink gown that featured a thigh-high side slit and cut-out detailing at her midriff region

Shilpa Shetty

Photo: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor opted for a stunning black cut-out dress which featured a stunning side slit

Photo: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor's donned a pastel yellow maxi dress featuring cutouts and strap details around the midriff which showcased her toned abs

