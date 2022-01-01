Alia to Janhvi:
Divas in cut-out dresses
Shefali Fernandes
SEPT 12, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone wore a David Koma's tangerine midi ribbed dress and on the front created skin-baring cut-outs across the chest
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor wore a stunning black cut-out thigh-high slit gown that featured a plunging neckline
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt wore a bubblegum pink Magda Butrym mini dress with red polka dots and also featured cutouts in the midriff
Photo: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani wore an Alina Anwar Couture mini sequin dress with side cut-outs and plunging neckline detail
Photo: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday looked hot in black cut-out dress from the shelves of the clothing label ROOM 24. It also featured a high slit on the side
Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma made heads turn in Elisabetta Franchi's custom cut-out dress with large keyhole that bore her plunging neckline
Photo: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora donned a satin red one-shoulder gown by Julien Macdonald that featured cut-out details and a thigh-high slit
Photo: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty donned a Neetu Rohra’s Fuschia pink gown that featured a thigh-high side slit and cut-out detailing at her midriff region
Shilpa Shetty
Photo: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor opted for a stunning black cut-out dress which featured a stunning side slit
Photo: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor's donned a pastel yellow maxi dress featuring cutouts and strap details around the midriff which showcased her toned abs
