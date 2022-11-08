Heading 3
Alia to Kiara:
Stars who love beaches
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 08, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt wore a bandeau rainbow-striped bikini by the brand Paper London in Maldives.
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani donned a sunshine yellow bikini set and looked like a true blue mermaid.
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma is seen in an orange swimsuit with an attached shrug and a hat as she stands on the beach.
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looked smoking hot in the floral yellow halter-neck bikini as she took a dip in the pool.
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif wore a blue and neon-hued two-piece bikini that she paired with a white sheer cover-up during her Maldives trip.
Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra shared a shirtless selfie from one of his beach holidays.
Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff raised the temperature as he shared a picture of himself, in a pool, wearing yellow trunks.
Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan wore a shirtless picture from his Maldives getaway and flaunted his chiseled physique as he posed by the beach.
Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh shared a shirtless picture of himself clicked at a beach in the USA.
Click Here
Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan is seen posing at one of the mesmerising beaches in Mauritius as he drenched his feet in the waves.