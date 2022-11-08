Heading 3

Alia to Kiara:
 Stars who love beaches

Shefali Fernandes

Nov 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

 Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore a bandeau rainbow-striped bikini by the brand Paper London in Maldives.

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani donned a sunshine yellow bikini set and looked like a true blue mermaid.

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is seen in an orange swimsuit with an attached shrug and a hat as she stands on the beach.

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked smoking hot in the floral yellow halter-neck bikini as she took a dip in the pool.

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif wore a blue and neon-hued two-piece bikini that she paired with a white sheer cover-up during her Maldives trip. 

Source: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra shared a shirtless selfie from one of his beach holidays.

Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff raised the temperature as he shared a picture of himself, in a pool, wearing yellow trunks. 

Source: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan 

Varun Dhawan wore a shirtless picture from his Maldives getaway and flaunted his chiseled physique as he posed by the beach.

Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram

 Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh shared a shirtless picture of himself clicked at a beach in the USA. 

Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

 Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is seen posing at one of the mesmerising beaches in Mauritius as he drenched his feet in the waves.

