Alia to Priyanka:

Navratri outfit inspo

Shefali Fernandes

SEPT 25, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt donned a rose pink lehenga from Madhurya Creations. She styled the look with oxidised silver jhumkis, bangles and a small bindi

Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

 Priyanka Chopra

Dressed in an ivory lehenga, she teamed the blouse with a white flowy skirt with prints all over and completed her look with a white dupatta

Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor wore blue printed pants and a crop co-ord set, layered with a matching cape. She added chunky silver earrings with it

Image Credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wore a royal blue kurta with gold zari embroidery and a lime dupatta by ace designer Manish Malhotra

Image Credit: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani wore an embellished ivory saree teamed with a strapless blouse. She teamed the saree with heavy stone-studded jhumkas

Image Credit: Katrina Kaif Instagram

 Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif wore a blue tie-dye corset and flared skirt. For her accessories, she picked a statement ring and matching chandbali earrings

Image credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma wore a black blouse with colourful floral embroidery and plunging neckline. She rounded off the outfit with a black dupatta

Image Credit: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor chose an embroidered anarkali set from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She teamed the ensemble with her mom, Sunita Kapoor's jewels

Image Credit: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday wore a pair of lime-hued flared trousers teamed with a shimmery bralette top and a bell sleeves longline jacket

Ananya Panday

Image Credit: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore a mustard yellow kurta set by Sabyasachi and styled it with golden pumps and accessorized with statement jhumkas

