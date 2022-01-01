Alia to Priyanka:
Navratri outfit inspo
Shefali Fernandes
SEPT 25, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt donned a rose pink lehenga from Madhurya Creations. She styled the look with oxidised silver jhumkis, bangles and a small bindi
Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Dressed in an ivory lehenga, she teamed the blouse with a white flowy skirt with prints all over and completed her look with a white dupatta
Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor wore blue printed pants and a crop co-ord set, layered with a matching cape. She added chunky silver earrings with it
Image Credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan wore a royal blue kurta with gold zari embroidery and a lime dupatta by ace designer Manish Malhotra
Image Credit: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani wore an embellished ivory saree teamed with a strapless blouse. She teamed the saree with heavy stone-studded jhumkas
Image Credit: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif wore a blue tie-dye corset and flared skirt. For her accessories, she picked a statement ring and matching chandbali earrings
Image credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma wore a black blouse with colourful floral embroidery and plunging neckline. She rounded off the outfit with a black dupatta
Image Credit: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor chose an embroidered anarkali set from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She teamed the ensemble with her mom, Sunita Kapoor's jewels
Image Credit: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday wore a pair of lime-hued flared trousers teamed with a shimmery bralette top and a bell sleeves longline jacket
Ananya Panday
Image Credit: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone wore a mustard yellow kurta set by Sabyasachi and styled it with golden pumps and accessorized with statement jhumkas
