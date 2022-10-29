Heading 3
Alia to Tiger:
Celebs' favourite foods
Lubna Khan
OCT 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Nothing fancy for Alia, just some good old crispy potato fries will do! Alia loves French fries, and she once shared a post on Instagram with the caption, “nothing a french fry can’t fix.”
Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bebo likes what Italian cuisine has to offer, her favourite being the classic pizza!
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
The girl from Bengaluru loves the rasam-rice combo!
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Kat is watchful of what she eats, but she can’t resist a delicious cinnamon roll.
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar follows a strict diet and prefers homemade food. He also loves some aromatic Green Thai curry!
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Our desi girl loves desi flavours, and Makki di roti and Sarson da saag are her favourite!
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan
SRK has been very vocal about his love for some well-made grilled chicken.
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
Hard to believe looking at his sculpted body, but samosas are Hrithik's favourite!
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam is a true Mumbai girl who enjoys Pav Bhaji, specifically from the Juhu area.
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Tiger Shroff
Tiger often shares with his fans about his weakness for ice creams!