Alia to Tiger:
 Celebs' favourite foods

 Lubna Khan

OCT 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Nothing fancy for Alia, just some good old crispy potato fries will do! Alia loves French fries, and she once shared a post on Instagram with the caption, “nothing a french fry can’t fix.”

Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo likes what Italian cuisine has to offer, her favourite being the classic pizza!

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone

The girl from Bengaluru loves the rasam-rice combo! 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Kat is watchful of what she eats, but she can’t resist a delicious cinnamon roll.

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar follows a strict diet and prefers homemade food. He also loves some aromatic Green Thai curry!

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Our desi girl loves desi flavours, and Makki di roti and Sarson da saag are her favourite! 

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK has been very vocal about his love for some well-made grilled chicken.

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

Hard to believe looking at his sculpted body, but samosas are Hrithik's favourite!

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam is a true Mumbai girl who enjoys Pav Bhaji, specifically from the Juhu area.

Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Tiger Shroff

Tiger often shares with his fans about his weakness for ice creams!

