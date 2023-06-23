Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

 Entertainment

JUNE 23, 2023

Alia-Varun: Actors launched by Karan Johar

KJo had been one of the leading filmmakers who recently completed 25 years in the industry

Karan Johar

Image: Karan Johar’s Instagram

The Shershaah actor was launched in 2012. He made his debut with the movie Student of the Year opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt

Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra

The daughter of Late actor Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor was introduced in the film Dhadak and it did well commercially 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

The upcoming millennial star found his big break on the big screen in Dear Zindagi alongside Alia Bhatt which released in 2016

Rohit Saraf

Image: Rohit Saraf’s Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The most promising Bollywood actress was launched in 2012 with the film Student Of The Year and later they have collaborated on many more films

Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

Tara Sutaria

The actor who shells out major fashion goals appeared on the big screen in 2019 launched by Karan Johar

The Kalank star made his debut in 2012 with Student of the Year, helmed by Karan Johar

Varun Dhawan

Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

Viraj Ghelani

Image : Viraj Ghelani’s Instagram 

The digital creator known for his great sense of humor made debut in Govinda Naam Mera which was produced by Karan Johar

Prajakta Koli 

Image: Prajakta Koli’s Instagram

The well-known digital creator made it to the big screen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo and aced her role

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

The Young Gen-Z star made her debut at the age of 20 was launched in 2019 and starred in the teen film Student Of The Year 2

Ananya Panday

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here