Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 23, 2023
Alia-Varun: Actors launched by Karan Johar
KJo had been one of the leading filmmakers who recently completed 25 years in the industry
Karan Johar
Image: Karan Johar’s Instagram
The Shershaah actor was launched in 2012. He made his debut with the movie Student of the Year opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt
Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra
The daughter of Late actor Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor was introduced in the film Dhadak and it did well commercially
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
The upcoming millennial star found his big break on the big screen in Dear Zindagi alongside Alia Bhatt which released in 2016
Rohit Saraf
Image: Rohit Saraf’s Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The most promising Bollywood actress was launched in 2012 with the film Student Of The Year and later they have collaborated on many more films
Image: Tara Sutaria’s Instagram
Tara Sutaria
The actor who shells out major fashion goals appeared on the big screen in 2019 launched by Karan Johar
The Kalank star made his debut in 2012 with Student of the Year, helmed by Karan Johar
Varun Dhawan
Image: Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
Viraj Ghelani
Image : Viraj Ghelani’s Instagram
The digital creator known for his great sense of humor made debut in Govinda Naam Mera which was produced by Karan Johar
Prajakta Koli
Image: Prajakta Koli’s Instagram
The well-known digital creator made it to the big screen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo and aced her role
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
The Young Gen-Z star made her debut at the age of 20 was launched in 2019 and starred in the teen film Student Of The Year 2
Ananya Panday
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.