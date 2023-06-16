Heading 3

JUNE 16, 2023

Alia-Vijay: Celebs who will donate organs

Amitabh Bachchan declared the kind gesture on Indian Television that he wishes to donate his eyes after his death

Amitabh Bachchan

Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda had once revealed during an event that her mother and he have pledged to donate their organs

Image: Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda

Priyanka's Mother happens to be a doctor and she announced at an event that she would hope to make a difference by donating her body after dying

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Rani has decided to donate her eyes after she passes away because she believes donating eyes can light up the lives of the blind and we are in awe of her initiative

Rani Mukherji

Image: YRF Music’s Instagram

Salman Khan 

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram 

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor has pledged to donate his bone marrow

Image: Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya known for her mesmerizing blue eyes has decided to donate them to the Eye Bank Association of India

The Dhadkan star has been reportedly said he will donate his eyes after his death

Suniel Shetty

Image : Suniel Shetty’s Instagram

Inspired by Salman Khan, the Andaz Apna Apna star has also decided to donate his organs after death

Aamir Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia announced to donate her organs on World Kidney Day and we appreciate her kind initiative

Image : R Madhavan’s Instagram

R Madhavan had expressed his wish to donate eyes, lungs, kidneys, and liver

R Madhavan

