Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JUNE 16, 2023
Alia-Vijay: Celebs who will donate organs
Amitabh Bachchan declared the kind gesture on Indian Television that he wishes to donate his eyes after his death
Amitabh Bachchan
Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda had once revealed during an event that her mother and he have pledged to donate their organs
Image: Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda
Priyanka's Mother happens to be a doctor and she announced at an event that she would hope to make a difference by donating her body after dying
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Rani has decided to donate her eyes after she passes away because she believes donating eyes can light up the lives of the blind and we are in awe of her initiative
Rani Mukherji
Image: YRF Music’s Instagram
Salman Khan
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram
The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor has pledged to donate his bone marrow
Image: Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya known for her mesmerizing blue eyes has decided to donate them to the Eye Bank Association of India
The Dhadkan star has been reportedly said he will donate his eyes after his death
Suniel Shetty
Image : Suniel Shetty’s Instagram
Inspired by Salman Khan, the Andaz Apna Apna star has also decided to donate his organs after death
Aamir Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia announced to donate her organs on World Kidney Day and we appreciate her kind initiative
Image : R Madhavan’s Instagram
R Madhavan had expressed his wish to donate eyes, lungs, kidneys, and liver
R Madhavan
