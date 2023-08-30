Heading 3

All about Aditya L1- ISRO’s Sun Mission 

ISRO is appreciated for its recent success on Chandrayaan-3 

 Success 

Image: ISRO’s Instagram

Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on the South pole of the moon on 23rd of August 2023 at 6:04 pm 

 Soft Landing 

Image: ISRO’s Instagram 

India has become the fourth country in the world to achieve this milestone and the first to land on the South pole of the moon 

Milestone 

Image: ISRO’s Twitter 

After the success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO announced Aditya L1- India’s Sun Mission 

 Announcement 

Image: ISRO’s Twitter 

Aditya L1 is ISRO’s first mission to study the sun in an Indian space-based observatory 

Aditya L1 

Image: ISRO’s Twitter 

It is all set to launch on 2nd of September, 2023 from Sriharikota at 11 hours and 50 minutes 

Launch 

Image: ISRO’s Instagram 

Lagrange point (L1) is 1.5 million km from Earth. The satellite will be placed around this point to study the sun without any obstruction like an eclipse

 Lagrange point 

Image: ISRO’s Twitter 

The seven payloads in the spacecraft will allow the study of the deepest layer of the sun which can be directly observed 

Observation 

Image: ISRO’s Instagram 

It is crucial to study the sun as the solar weather impacts the entire solar system which includes Earth 

 Importance 

Image: ISRO’s Twitter 

The information in this web story is sourced from ISRO’s website

Credits 

Image: ISRO’s Twitter 

