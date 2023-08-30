Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
August 30, 2023
All about Aditya L1- ISRO’s Sun Mission
ISRO is appreciated for its recent success on Chandrayaan-3
Success
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on the South pole of the moon on 23rd of August 2023 at 6:04 pm
Soft Landing
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
India has become the fourth country in the world to achieve this milestone and the first to land on the South pole of the moon
Milestone
Image: ISRO’s Twitter
After the success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO announced Aditya L1- India’s Sun Mission
Announcement
Image: ISRO’s Twitter
Aditya L1 is ISRO’s first mission to study the sun in an Indian space-based observatory
Aditya L1
Image: ISRO’s Twitter
It is all set to launch on 2nd of September, 2023 from Sriharikota at 11 hours and 50 minutes
Launch
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
Lagrange point (L1) is 1.5 million km from Earth. The satellite will be placed around this point to study the sun without any obstruction like an eclipse
Lagrange point
Image: ISRO’s Twitter
The seven payloads in the spacecraft will allow the study of the deepest layer of the sun which can be directly observed
Observation
Image: ISRO’s Instagram
It is crucial to study the sun as the solar weather impacts the entire solar system which includes Earth
Importance
Image: ISRO’s Twitter
The information in this web story is sourced from ISRO’s website
Credits
Image: ISRO’s Twitter
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.