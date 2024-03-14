Heading 3

March 14, 2024

All About Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan


Famous for his intense performances and script choices, Ajay Devgn is presently enjoying the success of Shaitaan and gearing up for his next release, Maidaan

Ajay Devgn

Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram

The sports drama is a biopic of an Indian Football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, who revolutionized the sport in India. Ajay Devgn is playing the titular role

Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram

Maidaan

The movie boasts an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Priya Mani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh

Image: Ajay Devgn and Priya Mani’s Instagram

Starcast

The movie is directed by Amit Sharma who has previously helmed Tevar, Badhaai Ho, and Lust Stories 2

Director

Video: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram

Maidaan is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, Akash Chawla and Zee Studios

Producer

Image: Boney Kapoor’s Instagram

The movie was likely to hit the screens in 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its production got delayed resulting in its late release

Delayed Release

Video: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram

Music Maestro AR Rahman is composing the music for Maidaan

Music

Image: AR Rahman’s Instagram

The teaser and trailer have been officially released. Fans seem very excited to see Ajay Devgn in another powerful character

Trailer Reception

Video: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram

Maidaan is set to clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office

Clash

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

Release Date

Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram

The movie is announced to release on Eid 2024

