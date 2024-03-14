Heading 3
March 14, 2024
All About Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan
Famous for his intense performances and script choices, Ajay Devgn is presently enjoying the success of Shaitaan and gearing up for his next release, Maidaan
Ajay Devgn
Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
The sports drama is a biopic of an Indian Football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, who revolutionized the sport in India. Ajay Devgn is playing the titular role
Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
Maidaan
The movie boasts an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Priya Mani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh
Image: Ajay Devgn and Priya Mani’s Instagram
Starcast
The movie is directed by Amit Sharma who has previously helmed Tevar, Badhaai Ho, and Lust Stories 2
Director
Video: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
Maidaan is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, Akash Chawla and Zee Studios
Producer
Image: Boney Kapoor’s Instagram
The movie was likely to hit the screens in 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its production got delayed resulting in its late release
Delayed Release
Video: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
Music Maestro AR Rahman is composing the music for Maidaan
Music
Image: AR Rahman’s Instagram
The teaser and trailer have been officially released. Fans seem very excited to see Ajay Devgn in another powerful character
Trailer Reception
Video: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
Maidaan is set to clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office
Clash
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Release Date
Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
The movie is announced to release on Eid 2024
