Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 29, 2024
All about Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan
Known for his varied choices and intense acting, Ajay Devgn has established himself as one of the most bankable stars of Indian Cinema
Ajay Devgn
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
The actor was last seen in Bholaa that was released in 2023. Being the Hindi remake of Kaithi, it couldn't succeed at the box office
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Last Release
However, the National Award-winning actor is set to make his return with probably five releases this year
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
What's Next?
Ajay Devgn's immediate next release is a supernatural thriller officially titled Shaitaan
Immediate Next
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Shaitaan stars R Madhavan and Jyothika other than Ajay Devgn in lead roles. Gujarati actress Janki Bodiwala is also making her Hindi debut with this film
Star Cast
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
The supernatural thriller is an official remake of a Gujarati film, Vash which stars Janki Bodiwala in the lead
A Remake
Image: IMDb
A short teaser featuring the lead actors has been released digitally and it has garnered a positive response from the audience so far
Teaser
Video: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Vikas Bahl has directed the movie. He is known for helming films like Queen, Super 30, Ganapath, and others
The Director
Image: IMDb
The movie is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn and Kumar Mangat Pathak under their respective production banners- Devgn Films and Panorama Studios
Production
Image: Abhishek Pathak's Instagram
Release Date
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
The spooky horror thriller is all set to take over cinemas on March 8, 2024
