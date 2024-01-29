Heading 3

January 29, 2024

All about Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan

Known for his varied choices and intense acting, Ajay Devgn has established himself as one of the most bankable stars of Indian Cinema

Ajay Devgn

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

The actor was last seen in Bholaa that was released in 2023. Being the Hindi remake of Kaithi, it couldn't succeed at the box office 

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

Last Release

However, the National Award-winning actor is set to make his return with probably five releases this year 

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

 What's Next?

Ajay Devgn's immediate next release is a supernatural thriller officially titled Shaitaan

Immediate Next

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

Shaitaan stars R Madhavan and Jyothika other than Ajay Devgn in lead roles. Gujarati actress Janki Bodiwala is also making her Hindi debut with this film 

Star Cast

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

The supernatural thriller is an official remake of a Gujarati film, Vash which stars Janki Bodiwala in the lead

A Remake

Image: IMDb

A short teaser featuring the lead actors has been released digitally and it has garnered a positive response from the audience so far

Teaser

Video: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

Vikas Bahl has directed the movie. He is known for helming films like Queen, Super 30, Ganapath, and others

The Director

Image: IMDb

The movie is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn and Kumar Mangat Pathak under their respective production banners- Devgn Films and Panorama Studios

Production

Image: Abhishek Pathak's Instagram

Release Date

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram

The spooky horror thriller is all set to take over cinemas on March 8, 2024 

