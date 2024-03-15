Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 15, 2024
All About Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly
Popular Tamil Superstar, Ajith Kumar is known as a huge crowd-puller in the South
Ajith Kumar
Image: IMDb
Ajith was last seen in the 2023 released movie, Thunivu
Image: IMDb
Last Film
Presently, the actor is shooting for AK 62 which is officially titled VidaaMuyarchi
Image: IMDb
What's Next?
On Thursday, an official announcement about AK 63 came as a surprise for the Ajith Kumar fans
New Announcement
Image: IMDb
The 63rd movie of Ajith Kumar is officially titled Good Bad Ugly
AK 63 Title
Image: Mythri Movie Makers’ Instagram
The movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, who is best known for backing Allu Arjun's Pushpa
Production House
Image: IMDb
Good Bad Ugly will be directed by Adhik Ravichandran. He is known for helming movies like Mark Antony and Bagheera
Director
Image: Adhik Ravichandran's Instagram
Popular as Rockstar DSP, Music Composer Devi Sri Prasad is set to helm the music of the movie
Music
Image: Devi Sri Prasad's Instagram
The principal photography of this movie is scheduled to start in June 2024
Shooting
Image: IMDb
Release Date
Image: IMDb
While VidaaMuyarchi is yet to release, Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly is announced to hit the screens on Pongal 2025
