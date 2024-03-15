Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 15, 2024

All About Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly


Popular Tamil Superstar, Ajith Kumar is known as a huge crowd-puller in the South

Ajith Kumar

Ajith was last seen in the 2023 released movie, Thunivu 

Last Film

Presently, the actor is shooting for AK 62 which is officially titled VidaaMuyarchi 

What's Next?

On Thursday, an official announcement about AK 63 came as a surprise for the Ajith Kumar fans 

New Announcement

The 63rd movie of Ajith Kumar is officially titled Good Bad Ugly 

AK 63 Title

The movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, who is best known for backing Allu Arjun's Pushpa 

Production House

Good Bad Ugly will be directed by Adhik Ravichandran. He is known for helming movies like Mark Antony and Bagheera

Director

Popular as Rockstar DSP, Music Composer Devi Sri Prasad is set to helm the music of the movie

Music

The principal photography of this movie is scheduled to start in June 2024 

Shooting

Release Date

While VidaaMuyarchi is yet to release, Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly is announced to hit the screens on Pongal 2025 

