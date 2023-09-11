Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 11, 2023
All about Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein
Akshay Kumar who turns 56 today is gearing up for multiple sequels of his classic comedy films. Although, there is one original standalone comedy film which is coming next year
Akshay Kumar
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Reportedly, the actor is doing an out-an-out comedy entertainer with director Mudassar Aziz. He is known for films like Happy Bhaag Jayegi and Pati Patni Aur Woh
Mudassar Aziz's Next
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
The comedy entertainer is tentatively titled Khel Khel Mein. Although, it is yet to be officially announced
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
The Title
It's an ensemble-cast project centered around long-time friends who gather for dinner and decide to play a game that unveils their secrets, resulting in hilarious chaos
Plot
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Fardeen Khan
Image: Fardeen Khan's Instagram
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Fardeen Khan is joining Akshay Kumar in Khel Khel Mein. The actor will play Kumar’s friend in the film
Akki & Fardeen
Image: IMDb
It will be after 16 years when Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan will be sharing screen together. Earlier, they had worked in Heyy Babyy
Female Leads
Image: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram
Other than Fardeen, Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor are likely to play the two female leads in the film
The film is currently in pre-production. The makers are planning to roll the film from mid-October in UK
Shooting
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Bhushan Kumar and Ashwin Varde are bankrolling the film
The Makers
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
The immediate next release of Akshay Kumar is Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. It is scheduled to release on October 6th in theaters near you
Akshay Kumar's next
Video: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.