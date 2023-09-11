Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

september 11, 2023

All about Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein

Akshay Kumar who turns 56 today is gearing up for multiple sequels of his classic comedy films. Although, there is one original standalone comedy film which is coming next year 

Akshay Kumar

Reportedly, the actor is doing an out-an-out comedy entertainer with director Mudassar Aziz. He is known for films like Happy Bhaag Jayegi and Pati Patni Aur Woh

Mudassar Aziz's Next 

The comedy entertainer is tentatively titled Khel Khel Mein. Although, it is yet to be officially announced 

The Title

It's an ensemble-cast project centered around long-time friends who gather for dinner and decide to play a game that unveils their secrets, resulting in hilarious chaos

Plot

Fardeen Khan

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Fardeen Khan is joining Akshay Kumar in Khel Khel Mein. The actor will play Kumar’s friend in the film

Akki & Fardeen

It will be after 16 years when Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan will be sharing screen together. Earlier, they had worked in Heyy Babyy 

 Female Leads

Other than Fardeen, Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor are likely to play the two female leads in the film

The film is currently in pre-production. The makers are planning to roll the film from mid-October in UK

Shooting

Bhushan Kumar and Ashwin Varde are bankrolling the film

The Makers

The immediate next release of Akshay Kumar is Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. It is scheduled to release on October 6th in theaters near you

Akshay Kumar's next

