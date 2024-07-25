Heading 3
JULY 25, 2024
All about Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein
Recently seen in Sarfira, Akshay Kumar is next gearing up for the release of Khel Khel Mein
Akshay Kumar
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
The comedy-drama is set to release on August 15 in cinemas
Video: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Khel Khel Mein
The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal and Aditya Seal
Image: IMDb
Star Cast
The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz
Director
Image: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram
The story revolves around a group of friends who gather for a dinner and end up revealing secrets about each other
The Plot
Video: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Khel Khel Mein is the official remake of the 2016 Italian comedy thriller film Perfect Strangers
Official Remake
Image: IMDb
The movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar
Producer
Image: Bhushan Kumar's Instagram
The comedy drama is clashing with Stree 2 and Vedaa at the box office
BO Clash
Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
Apart from Khel Khel Mein, Akshay Kumar is also rumored to be doing a cameo In Stree 2
Akshay in Stree 2
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Sky Force Teaser
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Moreover, the Teaser of Akshay Kumar's Sky Force will be attached with the prints of Stree 2
