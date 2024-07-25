Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JULY 25, 2024

All about Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein


Recently seen in Sarfira, Akshay Kumar is next gearing up for the release of Khel Khel Mein

Akshay Kumar

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

The comedy-drama is set to release on August 15 in cinemas 

Video: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

Khel Khel Mein

The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal and Aditya Seal 

Image: IMDb

Star Cast 

The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz

Director 

Image: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram 

The story revolves around a group of friends who gather for a dinner and end up revealing secrets about each other

The Plot 

Video: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

Khel Khel Mein is the official remake of the 2016 Italian comedy thriller film Perfect Strangers

Official Remake

Image: IMDb

The movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar 

Producer

Image: Bhushan Kumar's Instagram 

The comedy drama is clashing with Stree 2 and Vedaa at the box office 

BO Clash 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram 

Apart from Khel Khel Mein, Akshay Kumar is also rumored to be doing a cameo In Stree 2

 Akshay in Stree 2 

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram

Sky Force Teaser 

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

Moreover, the Teaser of Akshay Kumar's Sky Force will be attached with the prints of Stree 2 

